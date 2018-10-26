Housefull 4 actress lodges police complaint against man who allegedly molested her on Amboli set

Amid news of Sajid Khan and Nana Patekar opting out of Housefull 4 over allegations of sexual harassment against them, another actress complained that she was molested on the sets of Housefull 4.

#BREAKING -- Female dancer molested during the shooting of #Housefull4. FIR under section 354 registered at Amboli police station. @akshaykumar, @thedeol and @Riteishd were present on the sets at the time of the incident. | #MeTooIndia pic.twitter.com/SSYrwE4Md6 — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 26, 2018

As per an ABP report, a female artiste alleged that she had been molested by a man on the sets of the film on Thursday, 25 October night.The incident occured when six men came into the sets and tried to take a colleague of the accused away forecefully. She recounted that when she tried to protest, the men started manhandling her.

"I was sitting with a colleague when suddenly two men Pawan Shetty, Sagar and four others came and tried to take away my colleague forcefully.” was quoted as saying by the publication.

The actress also said that Reteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar were also present on the set during the alleged incident and suggested that the actress should involve the police and file a statement regarding the same.

According to ANI, an FIR has been registered.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 11:59 AM