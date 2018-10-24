Suraiyya teaser: Thugs of Hindostan song depicts flirtatious relationship between Katrina Kaif, Aamir Khan

Thugs of Hindostan makers recently released a teaser of the song titled 'Suraiyya'. Composed by Ajay-Atul, 'Suraiyya's lyrics have been given by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The foot-tapping dance number features Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif, who have worked together on chartbusters like 'Malang' (Dhoom 3). 'Suraiyya' also depicts the famous on-screen chemistry between the two actors. While Katrina is seen in a desi avatar, Aamir's 'firangi' look adds an extra punch to the song.

'Suraiyya' has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Dadlani. The song, choreographed by Prabhu Deva, has a blend of old Indian dance forms and contemporary moves.

Director Vijay Krishna Acharya feels that 'Suraiyya' gives a sneak peek into the flirtatious relationship that is shared between Firangi (Khan) and Suraiyya (Kaif), reports The Indian Express. "While she is Hindostan’s most famous performer, Firangi is an equally cunning man whom Suraiyya doesn’t trust at all. They have a fun chemistry, they are an odd pair and they are both Thugs in their own right." added Acharya. Complimenting Kaif on her dance moves, Acharya said that most viewers would be awaiting the full song with utmost eagerness.

Thugs of Hindostan is set to hit the theatres on 8 November. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Watch the teaser of the song here.

