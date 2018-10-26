Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar case progresses as police records then-CINTAA member Sudhir Pandey's statement

Actress Tanushree Dutta's case against Nana Patekar seems to be progressing. According to an article in Mumbai Mirror, the Oshiwara police has recently recorded actor Sudhir Pandey's statement. He was a committee member of Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) and had handled Tanushree's complaint against Patekar.

The complaint had also mentioned film Horn 'OK' Pleassss producer Sameer Siddiquee, director Rakesh Sarang and choreographer Ganesh Acharya. The report added that an official source confirmed this information stating that “the process of sending summons to the others is being followed”.

The officials are first contacting the people involved directly in the matter and trying to also procure the videos of the incidents that took place on the day, stated the report.

Pandey, when contacted, said that he had provided the police officials with the required facts of the case, including minutes of the meeting between the complainant and the party in which the issue of sexual harassment was raised.

Tanushree, in her complaint to CINTAA in 2008, had mentioned that though she was initially not interested in being part of a song from Horn 'OK' Pleassss, she had agreed to come on board after repeated persuasion. Talking about Patekar's 'over friendly' behaviour with her on sets, Dutta had mentioned that she was not comfortable with him and his demeanour.

Network 18, of which Firstpost is a part, has received complaints of sexual harassment as well. The complaints which are within the purview of the workplace have been forwarded to our PoSH committee for appropriate action.

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 11:28 AM