Aamir Khan lauds Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari's theatrical release: 'The big-screen experience is heartening'

Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is one of the first major Bollywood films to have a theatrical release since the reopening of cinemas.

Aamir Khan recently watched Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Diljit Dosanjh, in a Mumbai multiplex recently.

Following the screening, the actor in a statement extended support to the film, "We’ve been watching films on laptops for a long time since the lockdown and this big screen experience is so heartening. People have been praising the film, Diljit and Manoj are both being praised a lot. I wish the very best to the entire team and to all theatres who’ve opened up." He also urged moviegoers to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Set in the '90s, the feature has been billed as an unlikely comedy about a wedding detective on a hunt which turns into a chase game.

Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Nehha Pendse, Manuj Sharma, Neeraj Sood, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, Karishma Tanna and Vanshikha Sharma are also part of the cast.

The comedy directed by Abhishek Sharma, is one of the first major Bollywood films to have a theatrical release (on 15 November) since the reopening of cinemas was announced. Rohena Gera's festival favourite Sir is the other feature available to watch.

According to Box Office India, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari had 14-16 shows in multiplexes across metros, but many cinemas remained shut due to rental issues. On average, an attendance of about 20-25 people per show in the afternoons and evenings.

The last film to be showcased before the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus was announced, was Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium. As cinema operations resumed in October, there were only a scattered few overcoming their COVID fears to trickle in to watch a mix of regional and Hindi reruns such as Chhichhore, Thappad and Tanhaji besides the new English release The Spy, Press Trust of India had reported.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)