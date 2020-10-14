Multiplexes won't screen Dil Bechara, Gunjan Saxena, Gulabo Sitabo among others after direct-to-digital premieres

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, Thappad and War will re-release in theatres after cinemas reopen on 15 October.

In a respite to movie aficionados who love watching films on the big screen, cinema halls and multiplexes across the country will open on 15 October after a hiatus of almost six months.

There were rumours that films like Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Shakuntala Devi, Khuda Haafiz, Gunjan Saxena and Gulabo Sitabo, which premiered on OTT platforms, will re-release theatrically once cinema halls reopen. However, leading multiplex chains such as PVR, INOX, Carnival have decided not to screen these films.

Other films which had released theatrically, will be re-released on the big screens once the theatres reopen. The films include Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Malang, Kedarnath, Thappad and War.

On 30 September, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the Unlock 5.0 guidelines under which cinemas/ theatres/ multiplexes will be allowed to open with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity from 15 October.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was initially released on 10 January. In the historical drama, Ajay Devgn is seen essaying the role of Maratha warrior Subedar Tanaji Malusare.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is based on the heroic character's journey through the Battle of Sinhagad in 1670 AD. Kajol plays the role of the Maratha warrior's wife Savitribai in the film.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior also features Saif Ali Khan playing antagonist Uday Bhan.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was initially released on 21 February. The film deals with same-sex relationships and the social stigma surrounding them.

Initially released on 7 February, Mohit Suri's suspense thriller Malang stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles.

Taapsee Pannu-starrer social drama Thappad revolves around unequal marital relationship was released on 28 February. The film also stars Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad highlights the nitty-gritty of systemic oppression in even a "seemingly normal" marriage. Pannu is seen playing the character of an educated, upper-middle-class woman who is slapped by her husband, played by Pavail Gulati. After the incident, the actress is forced to ponder her marital relationship.

The film chronicles her struggle as she files for a divorce petition, and demands for justice.

Abhishek Kapoor directorial Kedarnath stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan in lead was released on 7 December 2018. The film is based on the 2013 Uttarakhand flash floods. It weaves a romantic story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu Brahmin girl.

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the action entertainer War was released on 2 October last year. Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Siddharth Anand, the film shows Kabir (Hrithik), an intelligence agent gone rogue, and his protege Khalid (Tiger).

With no option left, officials then decide to tackle the problem of Kabir turning rogue but to kill him, and employ Khalid for the task. Both the actors are seen performing daredevil action stunts in the film.

Apart from these, PM Narendra Modi, a biopic on the Prime Minister, featuring Vivek Oberoi in the titular role, will also re-release in cinema halls in the country on 15 October.

Produced by Sandip Ssingh and directed by Omung Kumar the film was initially released on 24 May 2019. It traces Modi's journey "from abject poverty, selling tea on a railway station as a chaiwallah (tea seller) to becoming the leader of the world’s largest democracy."