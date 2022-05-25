UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Here is how to register for Assistant Engineer posts

Applicants who are from the unreserved category/ EWS category and those who are from States/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh will have to pay a fee of Rs 1180, whereas a fee of Rs 826 is to be paid by candidates from State’s ST category.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the position of Assistant Engineer (Trainee) Civil. Those interested and eligible can apply for the vacant positions by going to the official website upenergy.in.

Candidates need to note that the last date to apply for the vacancies is 14 June. The computer-based test will be tentatively held in the third week of July.

The recruitment process aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies.

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates should be between 21-40 years as on 1 January 2022.

What is the Educational Qualification required?

Candidates should possess knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri Script and should have a degree in Civil Engineering from a University or an institution established by law in Uttar Pradesh or an institution recognised by the State Government or a degree or diploma that is recognised by the state government. Candidates should refer to the official notification for more details.

What is the Application Fee?

Applicants who are from the unreserved category/ EWS category and those who are from States/UTs other than Uttar Pradesh will have to pay a fee of Rs 1180, whereas a fee of Rs 826 is to be paid by candidates from State’s ST category.

Here are the steps for the application

Step 1: Go to the official site at upenergy.in

Step 2: Go to the “Vacancy/ Results” tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link that reads APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF “ASSISTANT ENGINEER (TRAINEE) CIVIL” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 05/VSA/2022/AE/CIVIL

Step 4: Register, upload your required documents and then pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit your form and print it out for future correspondence

How will the candidates be shortlisted?

Shortlisting of the candidates will be done on the basis of Computer Based Test and Personal Interview.

Here is the direct link to the official notification released.