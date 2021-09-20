To apply, candidates must hold a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from any recognised university in the country

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has invited applications for the posts of assistant accountant in Group C. Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website https://upenergy.in/ once the application process begins.

Through the recruitment drive, the corporation aims to fill a total of 240 vacancies for assistant accountant in Group C. The eligible applicants should note that the registration process for UPPCL recruitment 2021 will take place from 8 October to 28 October.

Here are the steps to apply for UPPCL recruitment 2021:

Go to the official website at https://upenergy.in/

On the homepage, search and click on the assistant accountant vacancy/results tab that will be made available

As a new page opens, search and look for a link related to the vacancy and click on it

Within minutes, the application form will open. Then, fill in all details and attach relevant documents as asked

Finally, pay the fees and click on the submit tab

Take a screenshot or download the submitted form for future use or reference

Check out the the official notification here

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must hold a bachelor’s degree in Commerce from any recognised university in the country. They must be between 21 and 40 years of age. The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

Application Fee

Aspirants belonging to the General, OBC and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1,180 while SC and ST candidates will pay Rs 826. On the other hand, physically handicapped applicants will only have to pay Rs 12. The payment can be made through debit or credit card card, net banking, and e-challan.

Pay Scale: Rs 29,800 – 94,300 (Level 5)