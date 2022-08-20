Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant. Aspirants can apply for the vacancies at upenergy.in.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has opened its online application window for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at upenergy.in. The last date to register for the over 1,000 posts is 12 September 2022. The examination for the post of Executive Assistant is tentatively scheduled to be held in the second week of October, this year. The UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 1,033 Executive Assistant vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Before filling up the application form, candidates must read the official notice for details on eligibility criteria, salary structure, and selection process.

Check how to apply for the UPPCL Recruitment 2022:

Go to www.upenergy.in

On the main page, search and click on the vacancy tab (top left-hand corner)

As the new page opens, click on the link reading “APPLY ONLINE FOR THE POST OF "EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT" AGAINST ADVT. NO. 09/VSA/2022/EA”

Fill the application form with correct details and information

Pay the application fee as required by UPPCL

Submit and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should be between 21 years and 40 years as on 1 January 2022. They must hold an under-graduation degree from a UGC-affiliated university or institution. A typing speed (Hindi) of 30 words per minute is one of the criteria.

Application Fee:

For the General/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs 1,180. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category will have to pay Rs 826.

