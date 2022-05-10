UPPCL Recruitment 2022: Notification released for Camp Assistant posts, check details here

Through this recruitment drive, UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies in its organisation

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has issued an official notification regarding the post of Camp Assistant Grade III. Candidates who are interested, as well as eligible, can register themselves by visiting the official website at upenergy.in.

Candidates should note that the application process will begin from 25 May onwards. The last date to apply for the registered post is 15 June 2022. As per the latest update, the exam for the post of Camp Assistant Grade III is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in the third week of July.

Through this recruitment drive, UPPCL aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies in its organisation. For general category candidates, there are 21 posts; for the economically weaker section, there are 2 positions and finally, for the scheduled tribe category, there is only one opening.

Before applying for the post, aspirants are directed to read the official notice completely.

Find the official notification here.

Eligibility Criteria:

Those applying for the Camp Assistant Grade III post should be between 21 to 40 years of age as of 1 January 2022. However, reserved category aspirants will be given relaxation in the upper age limit. The candidate must also hold a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university.

For Hindi Stenographer: 60 words per minute (WPM)

For Computer Hindi Typing: 30 words per minute (WPM)

The selection process will be on the basis of a written examination and typing test.

Application Fee:

Those from the economically weaker section (EWS) or unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,180, whereas those from Schedule Tribe category, need to pay Rs 826.

Salary Details:

Selected candidates will be given a salary ranging from Rs 27,200 to Rs 86,100 per month under Pay Matrix Level 4.

For more details and information, candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website regularly.