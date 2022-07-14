TS LAWCET 2022 registration date extended with late fee till 15 July due to heavy rains

Those who have passed class 12 or its equivalent exam and have graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree programme) and LLB (three-year degree programme) respectively

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) has extended the last date for submitting the online applications for Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 and Post Graduate Law Common Entrance Test (PGLCET) 2022, and it can now be submitted with a late fee of Rs 1,000 till 15 July.

The candidates are first required to pay the fees, then fill their details for the application and then proceed to the filling of the application form.

What is the reason for extension?

TS LAWCET 2022 and TS PGLCET 2022 registration dates have been extended due to the heavy rains in various parts of Telangana. Similarly, TS EAMCET and TS ECET dates have been extended because of the same reason.

The deadline for submitting online application forms with a late fee of Rs 1000 was initially set for 12 July 2022, but has now been extended. The last date for submitting online applications with a late fee of Rs 500 was 5 July 2022.

What are the steps to register yourself for the exam?

Step 1: Go to the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, Application Fee Payment.

Step 3: Sign in using your system-generated id and password.

Step 4: Fill in your application form.

Step 5: Upload the required documents.

Step 6: Make the application fee payment.

Step 7: Download your submitted form and print it out.

Those who have passed class 12 or its equivalent exam and have graduated through regular/distance or correspondence mode are eligible for pursuing LLB (five-year degree programme) and LLB (three-year degree programme) respectively. Students who are yet to get their final year/semester results can also apply.

The TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET exams will be conducted on 21 and 22 July, 2022 respectively.