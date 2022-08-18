TS LAWCET 2022 results declared, here is how you can download rank card

The test was conducted on 21 and 22 July as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The TS LAWCET had three sections that tested candidates in three areas of General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs and Aptitude for the Study of Law

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) recently released the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 result on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who took the exam must note that they can now access their TS LAWCET rank cards. Along with this, the TS PGLCET rank cards have also been released. Candidates are required to log in with their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and dates of birth for downloading the result. The TS LAWCET result has been published in the form of rank cards that consists of the percentile rankings, scores of the aspirants along with their eligibility status. The state-level entrance test is organised by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE with the aim to select candidates for 3 Year / 5 Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in the LAW Colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023.

The test was conducted on 21 and 22 July as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The TS LAWCET had three sections that tested candidates in three areas of General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

What are the steps to be followed to check the TS LAWCET results?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link flashing on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in and submit your TS LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: The TS LAWCET result will appear on your screen.

Step 5: You may also save the copy of your TS LAWCET result for future reference.

Here is the direct download link to access the rank card

Candidates need to know that since the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results are now declared, the TS LAWCET counselling process will be taking place for the allotment purposes.

Applicants should view their TS LAWCET Results only via the official website. In case the website is inaccessible, aspirants need not worry. They may simply wait and visit the website again to check their TS LAWCET rank cards.

