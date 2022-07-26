TS LAWCET answer key may release today, check steps to download

The state-level entrance exam is being organised by Osmania University, Hyderabad on behalf of TSCHE for admission to 3 Year and 5 Year LL.B. Regular Courses and 2 year LL.M. courses in law colleges of Telangana for the academic year 2022-2023

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, 26 July release the answer key for the TS LAWCET and PGLCET examination 2022. Those who have appeared in the exam will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The last date to submit the objections is 28 July upto 5 PM and the result will be released in the first week of August.

Candidates should note that TS LAWCET results are usually declared within 15 days from the issue of provisional answer keys.

What are the steps to download the TS LAWCET answer key?

Step 1: Go to the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS LAWCET answer key link.

Step 3: Check and download the TS LAWCET answer key.

Step 4: Print the TS LAWCET answer key for future reference.

Once TS LAWCET answer Keys and response sheets are released, the link to check them will get activated. Those who appeared in the exam are advised to keep their LAWCET admit cards ready and keep checking the official website for regular updates.

TS LAWCET/PGLCET was held on 21 and 22 July. The exams were conducted at 42 test centres with 38 in Telangana and 4 in Andhra Pradesh. The average percentage of candidates who appeared in the exam was 82.46 percent.

A total of 24,938 candidates had registered for the 3-year LLB programme. Out of these, 20,107 candidates appeared for the LAWCET exam. While 7,506 students had registered for the 5-year LLB programme, 6,207 candidates appeared for the entrance exam.

