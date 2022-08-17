TS LAWCET 2022 result likely to be declared at 4 pm, check details here

Candidates need to know that after the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results are declared, the TS LAWCET counselling process will be conducted. The schedule of the TS LAWCET counselling has not yet been released

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the date and time for the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 result. The result for TS LAWCET 2022 will be put out today, 17 August, on the official website at lawcet.tsche.ac.in. Those who appeared in the exam must note that they will be able to access their TS LAWCET rank cards from 4 PM today. Along with this, the TS PGLCET rank cards will also be released. Candidates should log in with their TS LAWCET hall ticket numbers and date of birth for downloading the result. The TS LAWCET result will be published in the form of rank cards, which will consist of the scores of the aspirants, percentile rankings, and eligibility status. The test was held on 21-22 July as a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The TS LAWCET had three sections- General Knowledge and Mental Ability, Current Affairs and Aptitude for the Study of Law.

What are the steps to check the TS LAWCET results?

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS LAWCET at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the TS LAWCET result 2022 link, once out.

Step 3: Fill in your TS LAWCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit your details and check the TS LAWCET result.

Step 5: You may also save the copy of the result for future reference.

Candidates need to know that after the TS LAWCET and PGLCET results are declared, the TS LAWCET counselling process will be conducted. The schedule of the TS LAWCET counselling has not yet been released.

Applicants are advised to view their TS LAWCET Results only via the official website. In case a website is down because of heavy traffic, candidates should not worry. They can simply wait, refresh the website and then try to check their TS LAWCET rank cards. They should also keep a check on the official website for more updates.

