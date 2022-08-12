In case students are not able to log on to the official web portal, the TS ECET Results have also been released on third-party websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 result has been put out by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates who appeared in the examination can download their score card from the official web portal of TS ECET at ecet.tsche.ac.in. The TS ECET results have been declared for nearly 20,000 students who had appeared for the paper on 1 August 2022. The pass percentage is 90.69 per cent. The pass per centage of male candidates is 90.55 per cent while the same for female candidates is 91.03 per cent, according to NDTV.

The exam was conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad on behalf of the TSCHE. The exam was held for lateral admission into 2nd-year regular /BTech BE/B Pharmacy courses in the state. The TS ECET was a Computer-Based Test (CBT). It is to be noted the applicants could raise objections against the test’s answer key till 4 August. The TS ECET result has been released by JNTU in the form of a rank card. The Telangana ECET result contains particulars of the candidate's personal details, roll number, All India Rank, and marks secured in the exam. Candidates are required to score a minimum of 25 per cent aggregate marks in the four subjects for obtaining a rank.

Here are the steps to download your TS ECET result?

Go to the official website at ecet.tsche.ac.in

Go to ‘TS ECET Results 2022’ link on the homepage

Fill in your date of birth, hall ticket number, and other details asked for

Your TS ECET Results will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of your TS ECET for future references

Here is the direct link to check the TS ECET result:

In case students are not able to log on to the official web portal, the TS ECET Results have also been released on third-party websites like manabadi.co.in and schools9.com. Students can check the result by following the above steps only.

