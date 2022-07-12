TS ECET 2022: Exam date postponed, new schedule to be released later; check details

While the TSCHE had earlier issued the TS ECET 2022 hall tickets, the admit cards will be reissued once the new exam date is announced

The Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 has been postponed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The exam was earlier set to be held on 13 July.

The TSCHE has deferred the state-level engineering entrance test due to torrential rains. The revised exam schedule has not yet been announced by the TSCHE.

A notice on the official TS ECET website reads, “In view of torrential rains across the Telangana State, the conduct of TSECET-2022 examination scheduled on 13.07.2022 is postponed and the rescheduled date for TS ECET-2022 will be intimated later.”

While the TSCHE had earlier issued the TS ECET 2022 hall tickets, the admit cards will be reissued once the new exam date is announced. The TS ECET will be conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf on the TSCHE.

The TS ECET is to be held in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, as per the official notification. The second session of TS ECET will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on the same day.

The TS ECET 2022 paper pattern for Diploma courses will have questions from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry as well as subjects from the related Engineering branch.

For the BSC Mathematics course, the paper will have 100 questions related to Mathematics and 50 each from Communicative English and Analytical Ability. For the pharmacy course, the candidates will be tested on Pharmaceutics, Pharmacognosy, Pharmacology & Toxicology and Pharmaceutical Chemistry. View the paper pattern here.

The exam is held for lateral admission into 2nd year regular BE/BTech and Pharma courses in universities as well as private un-aided professional institutions (Minority and Non-Minority) which have been approved by All India Council for Technical Education.

For more information, you can visit the TS ECET website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.