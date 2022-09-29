The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will today, 29 September, announce the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) Seat Allotment Result 2022.

Candidates who have registered for the final round of counselling can check the result on the official website at tsecet.nic.in. For downloading the Provisional Allotment Order, enter your TS ECET hall ticket number, ROC form number, password and date of birth in candidate login. The payment of tuition fee and self-reporting through the website will be held between 29 September and 7 October, 2022. Candidates must report at the allotted college between 30 September and 7 October.

What is the eligibility criteria for seat allotment?

Candidates should have qualified TSECET-2022 and secured 45 percent (for OC) and 40 percent (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) Degree Examination.

What are the steps to check the TS ECET seat allotment result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of TSCHE at tsecet.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, “Download TS ECET Seat Allotment result 2022”

Step 3: Fill in the login credentials, and then click on the submit option.

Step 4: Your TS ECET seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout of TS ECET result for future reference.

Here is the link to the TS ECET official notification:

https://tsecet.nic.in/TSECET_2022_DETAILEDNOTIFICATION.pdf

The candidate will be required to pay a tuition fee, which is different for different categories. Its details are mentioned in the official notification. If the candidate does not pay the prescribed tuition fee within the given time period, the provisional allotted seat will automatically be cancelled and he /she will not be able to claim the seat.

The TS ECET counselling spot admission for private unaided Engineering and B Pharmacy colleges will be conducted on 30 September. TSCHE is holding the TS ECET counselling for lateral admission to the second year in four-year courses of engineering (BE and B.Tech) and B. Pharmacy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.