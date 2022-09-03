The notification has been released on the official website of TSCHE https://tsecet.nic.in/.

The counselling schedule for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 has been released by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The notification has been released on the official website of TSCHE. According to the official notification for the TS ECET 2022 counselling, the online registration, payment of processing fee, slot booking and verification will begin from 7 September and end on 11 September, 2022. For the already slot booked candidates, the certificate verification will be done from 9 September to 12 September.

The freezing of options will be done on 14 September and the provisional allotment of seats will happen on 17 September. The payment of tuition fees and self-reporting via website is going to be done from 17 September to 22 September.

The final phase registration will commence from 25 September. The certificate verification will take place on 26 September, and freezing of options will occur on 27 September. The provisional allotment of seats is going to be held on 29 September, and tuition fee payment can be done from 29 September to 7 October.

See the official notification for more details here.

Important points:

Options given in the first phase are not going to be considered for allotment in the final phase. The candidates will have to exercise options once again.

Candidates who are satisfied with their previous allotment, have paid the tuition fee, and self-reported through the website do not need to exercise options once again. However, they need to report to the allotted college between 30 September to 10 October, otherwise the allotted seat will be cancelled.

Applicants should keep in mind that if they exercise options now and a seat is allotted according to the options, the vacated seat will be allotted to another meritorious candidate. Therefore, they will have no claim on the previous allotment.

Aspirants have been advised to exercise as many options as possible to increase their chances of allotment.

If the applicant does not pay the prescribed tuition fee within the schedule mentioned, the provisional allotted seat will automatically be cancelled, and he/she won’t have any claim on the provisionally allotted seat.

