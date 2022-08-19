NTA ICAR 2022: Application process ends today, check how to register

The ICAR entrance exam 2022 will be conducted in computer-based test mode. It will consist of objective-type multiple choice questions

The online application process for the ICAR entrance exam 2022 will conclude today, 19 August by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who are interested can apply for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research All India Entrance Examination (ICAR AIEEA) 2022 at the official website icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR Entrance Examination will be conducted by the NTA for admission to the Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Doctoral Degree Programmes of the lCAR for the academic year 2022-23. The examination dates will be announced later by the agency. The ICAR entrance exam 2022 will be conducted in computer-based test mode. It will consist of objective-type multiple choice questions. The ICAR AIEEA undergraduate exam will be in English as well as Hindi. For AIEEA postgraduate (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), the exam will be in English only.

Important Dates:

- Online submission of application form through the official website: 20 July to 19 August 2022 (up to 5 pm)

- Last date of successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI: 19 August 2022 (up to 11:50 pm)

- Correction in particulars of application form on the website only: 21 to 23 August 2022

Details on the eligibility criteria, scheme of exam, examination centres, timings, fee, and procedure for applying among others are mentioned in the bulletin.

Candidates can find the NTA ICAR AIEEA 2022 notification here

Check the easy steps to register for the NTA ICAR entrance exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of ICAR AIEEA at icar.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Under the candidate activity section, search and click on the registration link for the desired course.

Step 3: Candidates need to register themselves and fill up the application form.

Step 4: They have to upload documents, pay the essential fee and also submit the form.

Step 5: Download and keep a printout of the NTA ICAR entrance exam 2022 for future reference.

For more information, keep a check on the official website of NTA.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.