JAC Delhi BTech, BArch Counselling 2022: Admissions open; check steps to register

The counselling registration process for Joint Admission Counselling (JAC) for engineering and allied courses at five Delhi-based institutions has begun. If you have qualified the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), then you can register through the official website of JAC Delhi — jacdelhi.admissions.nic.in.

Registrations will remain open till 25 September. As many as 6,502 seats for BTech and 90 seats for BArch seats are available this year.

The participating institutes include — Delhi Technological University (DTU), Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT), Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIITD), and Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). JAC will be held online with the support of National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Registration process:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JAC, and make the fee payment of Rs. 1,500 for registration cum counselling. Key in your JEE Main roll number, mobile number, and email ID to make the payment successfully.

Step 2: You will be required to fill the application form. To do that, you need to click on the link which reads, “New Registration” on the website of JAC Delhi. Applicants are required to provide their JEE Main roll number, date of birth, nationality, and passing certificate of Class 12 in order to access the JAC Delhi 2022 application form. Candidates will also have to key in other required basic details, and choose a password to complete the process of registration. The roll number of JEE Main number is going to be the user ID of the applicant.

Step 3: You will have to fill your preferences. Candidates have been advised to fill as many choices as possible in the order of their preference. The available seat information will be provided depending on the eligibility of the candidate.

Step 4: The choices one has given will be automatically be locked once the registration period is over. Keep a hard copy of your filled choices for future reference.

Visit the direct link for registration here

If an applicant pays the fee twice by mistake, then he/she will get a refund within 30 days.

