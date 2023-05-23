Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results for the year 2023 today, 23 May. Once the results are announced, students can acquire and download their Jharkhand Class 12 board results from these official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. To access their results, students will need to provide their roll number and date of birth on the results portal. Jharkhand Board students should be aware that they will receive the provisional mark sheet from the official website of the board. It is essential for them to personally collect the physical copy of the original marksheet from their respective schools.

The marksheet obtained from the school is considered valid and authentic. It is important for students to utilise this original marksheet during the college admission process. To pass the exam, students must obtain a minimum score of 33 percent or higher. Additionally, students will receive grades based on their marks.

The grading scale is as follows:

A+ grade: 80 percent and above

A grade: 60 to 80 percent

B grade: 45 to 60 percent

C grade: 33 to 45 percent

D grade: Below 33 percent

For assistance in determining the corresponding grade based on their marks, students can refer to the provided guidelines.

JAC 12th Result 2023: Steps to check results

Step 1: Go to the official website of Jharkhand Board, jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link labelled “JAC 12th Board result 2023” and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number, which can be found on the hall ticket issued by Jharkhand Education Board, and click the submit button.

Step 4: The result for Jharkhand Class 12th will be displayed on your screen.

Once JAC 12th students have downloaded their marksheets online, it is crucial for them to verify the accuracy of the information. They should carefully review the following details on their online report card and promptly report any discrepancies in the below mentioned fields to the appropriate authorities: