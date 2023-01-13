JEE Main 2023: Session 1 Application Form Correction starts, check steps here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main 2023 session 1 online application form correction window today, 13 January, 2023. Candidates are able to change their particulars in the respective JEE application form online on the official website. The correction window is going to remain open till 14 January up to 11:50 PM. The official notice has made it clear that no corrections, in particular, will be entertained by the NTA after the given deadline. The additional fee, wherever applicable, has to be paid by the concerned candidate via Credit/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Session 1 of JEE Main exam 2023 is going to be held on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, and 31 January. The IIT JEE Main second phase has been scheduled to take place on 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12 April.

JEE Main 2023: Steps for making corrections in the application form

After landing on the official website of JEE Main, click on the link which reads “JEE(Main) 2023 Session 1 Application” under Candidate Activity.

Now, use your JEE Main application number and JEE Main password for signing in on the next window.

Then, edit your JEE Main 2023 application form and submit it.

Also, download the application form and also take out the hard copy for future reference.

Steps for retrieving JEE Main application number

The NTA has provided an option for accessing the JEE Main application 2023 number in case a candidate has forgotten it. Follow the given steps to retrieve your application number:

First, click on the “Forgot Application No” links. After this, a new window will be opened on your device’s screen.

Now, key in your name, the name of your father and mother, and your date of birth.

Then, click on the “Get Application Number” tab, and you will be able to get your application number.

Steps for retrieving JEE Main password

Several options have been provided by the NTA to reset the JEE Main 2023 January session password.

Key in your JEE application number and date of birth.

You will be easily able to retrieve your JEE Main password.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates are required to have passed the 10+2 examination or equivalent. No age limit has been set for appearing in the exam.

