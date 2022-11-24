JEE Main 2023: NTA likely to release exam date, notification soon; check details here
NTA will conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Candidates can appear for one or both sessions. Check more details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date and release notification soon. According to reports, the JEE Main 2023 date and notice will be declared anytime next week. Candidates who wish to take the engineering entrance examination will have to register themselves on the official website. Once the notification and dates are released, students will be able to check and download the details from NTA’s main page and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Through the official notice, candidates will be informed of the JEE dates, registration deadlines, payment method, number of attempts and other important information.
Students who have cleared Class 12 or its equivalent examination in the year 2021, and 2022 and those who are appearing in 2023 can register for the JEE Main examination. Candidates should keep in mind that there is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. However, students will be required to fulfil the age criteria of the institute(s) to which they desire to take admission post the entrance exam.
Here are a few steps on how to register for NTA JEE 2023 main (when the link is made active):
Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Search and click on the designated link to register for JEE Main 2023 session 1.
Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves and generate login credentials.
Step 4: Once the login process is done, candidates need to fill out the application form as asked.
Step 5: Then upload all the documents and pay the essential fee.
Step 6: After submitting the form, candidates need to keep a printout of the NTA JEE 2023 main confirmation page.
The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Candidates can appear for one or both sessions. Students who attempt both sessions, their best marks/scores in the two exams will be considered for the ranking.
Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official page of NTA for more updates and the latest information on JEE Main 2023.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CBSE CTET December Exam 2022: Application deadline ends today, check steps to register
CTET December 2022 registration began on 31 October. The Teacher Eligibility Test will be conducted between December 2022 and January 2023 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
MP Shramodaya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2023 registration begins, check steps to apply
The last date to register for the exam is till 25 December 2022. Students seeking admission to Classes 6, 7, 8, and 9 can apply online only
AIIMS New Delhi likely to release INI CET January 2023 session result today; check steps
The INI CET 2023 result will have details including the name of the candidate, roll number, registration number, category, category-wise rank, All India rank, and total percentile mentioned on it