The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 date and release notification soon. According to reports, the JEE Main 2023 date and notice will be declared anytime next week. Candidates who wish to take the engineering entrance examination will have to register themselves on the official website. Once the notification and dates are released, students will be able to check and download the details from NTA’s main page and jeemain.nta.nic.in. Through the official notice, candidates will be informed of the JEE dates, registration deadlines, payment method, number of attempts and other important information.

Students who have cleared Class 12 or its equivalent examination in the year 2021, and 2022 and those who are appearing in 2023 can register for the JEE Main examination. Candidates should keep in mind that there is no age limit for appearing in JEE Main. However, students will be required to fulfil the age criteria of the institute(s) to which they desire to take admission post the entrance exam.

Here are a few steps on how to register for NTA JEE 2023 main (when the link is made active):

Step 1: Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the designated link to register for JEE Main 2023 session 1.

Step 3: On the new page, candidates will have to register themselves and generate login credentials.

Step 4: Once the login process is done, candidates need to fill out the application form as asked.

Step 5: Then upload all the documents and pay the essential fee.

Step 6: After submitting the form, candidates need to keep a printout of the NTA JEE 2023 main confirmation page.

The agency will conduct the JEE Main 2023 exam in two sessions. Candidates can appear for one or both sessions. Students who attempt both sessions, their best marks/scores in the two exams will be considered for the ranking.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official page of NTA for more updates and the latest information on JEE Main 2023.

