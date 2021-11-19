GPSC Mains Result 2021: Results declared at gpsc.gujarat.gov.in; check direct link for merit list here
The result for the Civil Service (Class 1 and 2) Main written exam 2021 has been announced by Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). Those who appeared for the written examination can check their results by visiting the official website at https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/.
This year a total of 962 candidates qualified for the interview round that is scheduled to take place on 25 November. Candidates should note that the merit list comprises the roll numbers of shortlisted candidates.
As per official notification, if there is any modification in the postal address of the shortlisted applicants, they need to communicate their new address to the GPSC through an application as well as documents to prove their GPSC candidature, meaning their GPSC 2021 application, as well the call letters of their Civil Services Prelims and Mains exam.
Steps how to check GPSC main exam 2021:
Step 1: Go to the official website at https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/
Step 2: Search and click on the civil service (class 1 and 2) main written exam result that is available on the homepage
Step 3: Following which, the results will appear on the screen
Step 4: Scroll and search your roll number on the list.
Step 5: Kindly download the GPSC main exam 2021 result for further use or need.
Direct link to check GPSC main exam 2021: https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/LECI-26-202021.pdf
Those applicants who are not satisfied with their marks can get them rechecked. To avail of this process, candidates need to apply on the Gujarat Public Service Commission portal within 30 days of the result declaration "subsequent to Viva-voce", as per the notice. Additionally, after the declaration of final results, applicants can request the mark sheet online.
For the unversed, the Gujarat Administrative Service, Gujarat Civil Service, Class-I & Class-II, Class-I, and Gujarat State Municipal Chief Officer's Service Class-II examinations were conducted on 20, 22 and 24 July. The test was held in connection with Recruitment Advertisement No. 26/2020-21.
For more details and updates, kindly keep a check on the official website.
