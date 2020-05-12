Goa Public Service Commission invites applications for 61 posts; last date to apply is 22 May

The Goa Public Service Commission has invited online application for recruitment in various posts. As per the official notification on the website gpsc.goa.gov.in, eligible candidates can register themselves till 22 May.

The Goa Public Service Commission seeks to fill 61 positions with the latest recruitment process.

Of the 61 posts, 2 posts are for Assistant Professor in Neurology, 28 for lecturers, 1 for Junior Physician, 19 Tutors in the Institute of Nursing Education, 2 posts for Professor in the Institute of Nursing Education.

There are 2 posts for Planning Officer, 1 post for Associate Professor in Pharmaceutical Chemistry, 1 post for Assistant Professor in Konkani in Government College.

The recruitment drive seeks to fill 1 post of principal, 2 posts of Assistant Professor in Fine Art (Applied Art), 1 post for Technical Officer in Administrative Reforms Department and 1 for Civil Aviation Officer.

The maximum age limit for the vacancies is capped at 45 years for most of the posts, except that of Goa College of Art Principal which is 50 years.

As per the Goa Public Service Commission, candidates must have knowledge of Konkani.

Candidates must be graduate or postgraduate. Applicants should carefully read the instructions available on Goa PSC

Commission’s official website before filling the application online, said the commission.