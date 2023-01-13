GPSC Civil Services Prelims answer key 2022 out now: Here is how to download

The provisional answer key for the Civil Services Prelims has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC). The answer key has been announced for the Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2. Candidates are able to view and download the answer key from the official website of GPSC. Objections can be raised till 18 January, 2023. The GPSC Civil Services Prelims was held on 8 January, 2023. Answers and objections suggested by the candidates need to be in compliance with the response given by them in their answer sheet according to the official notification.

GPSC Civil Services Prelims 2022: Steps to download the answer key

After landing on the official website of GPSC, click on the “Provisional Key (Prelim) 20/2022-23 Gujarat Administrative Service, Class-1, Gujarat Civil Services, Class-1 & Class-2 & Gujarat Municipal Chief Officer Service, Class-2 Class-1 and Class-2” link visible on the homepage.

Now, proceed by clicking on the answer key link.

Type your login credentials and submit.

Now, view and download the answer key, and also take out a hard copy for future reference.

Alternatively, you can directly download the answer key by clicking here.

Note

The official notice has stated that all the suggestions have to be submitted via the online subjection system only. Physical or submission via email of suggestions is not going to be considered.

If the responses in the answer sheet and submitted suggestions differ, then the objections won’t be considered.

Suggestions regarding the question numbers and options other than the provisional answer key won’t be considered.

Objections for each question have to be made on a separate sheet. Objection for more than one question in a single sheet is not going to be considered.

Question wise suggestion has to be submitted in the prescribed format (proforma) published on the website/ online objection submission system.

All suggestions have to be submitted with reference to the Master Question Paper with a provisional answer key, published on the website/ online objection submission system. Objections need to be sent referring to the Question, Question No. & options of the Master Question Paper.

