GPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) recruitment 2021: Provisional answer key out for prelims exam

The provisional answer key for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Class-2 (GWSSB) recruitment exam 2021 has been released by the Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC).

Candidates who appeared for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) preliminary exam 2021 can check and download the key available at the official website - https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

Procedure to check the GPSC provisional answer key is as follows

- Visit the official website https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/

- Go to the link that for the ‘Provisional Key (Prelim) – 2/2021-22’ that is given on the homepage

- Click on the link for the provisional answer key of the GPSC

- Check the key and download the answer key

- Keep a printout of the document to use it in the future

Direct link to the provisional answer key is here:

https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/Documents/AdvertismentDocument/PAK-02-2021-22.pdf

The preliminary examination was held on 5 December. Candidates can raise objections against the GPSC Assistant Engineer provisional answer key till 14 December.

According to the notification, objections should be submitted physically by the candidate on a suggestion sheet. The challenges should be presented question-wise and should also be submitted with reference to the Master Question paper and the provisional answer key.

The challenges raised should clearly have the question, question number and options of the question mentioned in the sheet. Each objection by the applicant should be made on a separate sheet, as per the official notice. A copy of the OMR sheet of the applicant should also be attached with the suggestion sheet.

The objections raised by the candidates "should be in compliance" with the responses given by them in the answer sheet. Challenges will not be considered in case of any difference between the responses and challenges.

Candidates have to note that any other suggestion except for the question number, answer and options in the provisional answer key shall not be considered.

The GPSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up 100 vacancies for the post Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-2 (GWSSB). Applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of a written test and an interview round.

For more details on the above mentioned exams, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of GPSC.

