DHSE Kerala Result 2022: Kerala 12th Result to be released tomorrow; check steps to download

According to reports, state education minister V Sivankutty has informed that the Kerala Plus two results will be available tomorrow around 11 am

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will announce the Kerala 12th Result 2022 tomorrow, 21 June. According to latest information, the plus two results 2022 will be announced through a press conference. Following the presser, the DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022 will be released on the official website at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

According to reports, state education minister V Sivankutty has informed that the Kerala Plus two results will be available tomorrow around 11 am. The websites to check results are kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in , cdit.org, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala.

Here’s how to check DHSE Kerala SSLC Result 2022:

Step 1: Visit official website at keralaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the “Kerala Plus Two Result 2022” link that is available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click submit.

Step 4: The Kerala Board Class 12 result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the results; also keep a hard copy for future reference

This year, a total of four lakh students appeared in the DHSE plus 2 exams that were conducted from 30 March to 22 April. The Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests were conducted from 21 February to 15 March.

To pass the examination, students have to score a minimum 33 per cent. The DHSE awards grades to students. Check the grading system below:

A+: Total Score should be 180 to 200

A: Total Score should be 160 to 179

B+: Total Score should be 140 to 159

B: Total Score should be 120 to 139

C+: Total score between 100 to 119

C: Score secured between 80 to 99

D+: Score attained between 60 to 79

D: Score between 40 to 59

E: Total Score below 40

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.