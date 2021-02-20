DHSE, VHSE, NSQF first-year improvement results declared by Kerala govt at keralaresults.nic.in
The DHSE supplementary exams were held between 18 and 23 December, 2020. Candidates need a minimum of 35 percent to qualify the DHSE plus one exams
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Government of Kerala has declared the results for the improvement exams of first-year NSQF, Kerala VHSE and DHSE exams. Candidates who appeared in the improvement exams are advised to visit the official site of DHSE Kerala at keralaresults.nic.in and check their results online.
The DHSE supplementary exams were held between 18 and 23 December, 2020.
Candidates can check their results with the help of several alternative sites. If one of the sites remains down or experiences traffic, candidates can access their results smoothly through alternative websites like kerala.gov.in, results.itschool.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, cdit.org, results.nic.in, educationkerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and examresults.net/kerala, The Indian Express reported.
Candidates were required to qualify the DHSE plus one exams with a minimum of 35 percent marks. This is for papers with total marks 100.
In case of science subjects where there is a separate theory and practical paper, the minimum marks to pass is 20 out of 75 in theory and 15 marks out of 25 in practical.
Follow these steps to check the first-year NSQF, VHSE, DHSE exam results:
Step 1: Visit any of the official sites
Step 2: Click on the result link placed on the homepage
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Enter your login credentials in the given space
Step 5: Once you successfully log in, the improvement exam result will appear on the screen
Step 6: View the marksheet, download the online document and take a print out for future use
Here is the direct link to check your results.
The Kerala higher secondary education directorate had conducted both the vocational and regular Class 12 exams in the month of December, 2020 and January, 2021.
