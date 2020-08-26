Kerala HSCAP admission 2020 schedule revised; trial allotment results to be out on 5 Sept

The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala has released the revised admission schedule for the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) plus one admission. The board also released the admission details for sports quota, community quota and management and unaided quota on its website at https://hscap.kerala.gov.in/.

The HSCAP is a “single-window admission process” that is the only portal for students seeking admission in Class 11 in the state, reported Times Now. Candidates who wish to apply for the Plus One admission in Kerala could apply through the official site.

As per the revised schedule, the HSCAP application process ended on 25 August and the trial allotment results will be released on 5 September. Earlier, this was scheduled to release this Tuesday. Now the main allotment list is going to be published on the official site on 6 October. These changes were made due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. As a Jagran Josh report points out, the Kerala SSLC Results 2020 which are used as the basis for admission into Class 10, were also delayed. Hence, the Plus One admission process started late. The Kerala Class 10 board exam results were declared in July 2020.

According to The Indian Express, if seats remain vacant post allotment to candidates selected in the first list, the second allotment list will be released. A total of 2,077 higher secondary schools across Kerala take students through the Kerala HSCAP. Of this, 818 are government schools, 846 are government-aided, 361 are private and 52 are residential or technical schools.