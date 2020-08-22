Kerala SAY exams: DHSE says Save a Year exams for higher secondary to begin from 22 Sept

Students will be allowed to take up the improvement exams only for any one subject so that their overall exam score gets better

The SAY (Save a Year) or improvement examinations for Kerala higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, technical higher secondary and art higher secondary is going to begin from 22 September.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE published a notification on Thursday on its official website at http://www.dhsekerala.gov.in/.

The notification stated that the examinations will be conducted at a few select higher secondary schools in the state of Kerala. All schools in Lakshadweep and a few selected schools in the Gulf region will be also be holding the exams. The names of the SAY exam centres have been also published at the official site of the directorate.

Those students, who could not appear for the examinations held from 26 May, 2020, because of the pandemic can register themselves for the subjects they could not appear for. According to Jagran Josh, students will be allowed to take up the improvement exams only for any one subject so that their overall exam score gets better.

The last date to submit the application forms for the SAY exams at parent schools by candidates is 25 August. The notification specifically mentioned that candidates who did not register for the Higher Secondary Examination in March 2020, are not eligible to register for the improvement exam, 2020. There is a provision of submitting applications till 27 August but a late submission fee of Rs 600 has to be submitted.

According to The Hindu, the SSLC, THSLC, AHSLC, SSLC (Hearing Impaired), and THSLC (Hearing Impaired) SAY examinations will also be held on 22 September. Vocational higher secondary students have been asked to contact their schools to apply for the SAY exam 2020.

“Consolidated certificates showing the scores obtained in the SAY/ improvement examination 2020 and in the previous exams will be issued to the candidates who become eligible for higher studies in the SAY examination,” a statement from the official notification read.