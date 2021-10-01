Candidates can view the revised schedule at the official website.

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) has revised the schedule for the second round of counselling for the Bihar BEd Combined Entrance Test (BEd CET) 2021. Candidates can view the revised schedule at the official website.

As per the official notification, the counselling schedule has been altered due to the de-recognition of the College of Education, Saharsa, by the National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). According to the updated timetable, the second list of college allotment will be out on 11 October.

The duration for part fee payment by the applicants will be held from 12 to 21 October, while the process of verification of papers and admission to concerned colleges will take place from 18 to 23 October. The list of vacancies will be out on 24 October, with the process of spot admission taking place from 25 to 30 October.

The first round of Bihar BEd CET 2021 counselling began on 1 September and went on till 12 September. The varsity released the allotted colleges list on 18 September, along with the counselling cut-off for private, government and Const. colleges, as per Hindustan Times.

The Bihar BEd CET 2021 exam was held on 13 August this year across 276 exam centres in the state, with over 1.36 lakh students taking part in the paper. The results of the exam were declared on 25 August.

The exam was open to all applicants who had obtained their undergraduate and/or postgraduate degree with minimum 50 percent marks. Applicants who had secured at least 55 percent in their Bachelor’s of Science degree were also eligible to appear for the paper.

Candidates who had secured a minimum of 50 percent in their undergraduate degree with Sanskrit as the primary subject or/and a postgraduate degree in Archarya/Sanskrit in traditional Sanskrit Shastra, or any qualification equivalent to it, are eligible to apply for the Shiksha Shastri BEd programme.

The Bihar CET BEd is conducted for admission in regular, distance learning and Shiksha Shastri BEd programmes in the state.