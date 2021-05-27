The registration window will now remain open till 5 June, while students can register with an additional late fee till 8 June. Applicants can edit their forms on 9 and 10 June

The schedule of the Combined Entrance Test for Bachelor of Education (CET BEd) has been postponed by Bihar’s Lalit Narayan Mithila University due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a revised schedule released by the university, candidates are informed that the application portal for CET BEd 2021 will remain open till 5 June.

The Bihar B.Ed CET 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 11 July. It was earlier scheduled to be held on 30 May and its admit card was scheduled to release on May 25.

Here are the steps that candidates can follow to apply for the entrance exam:

Step 1: Visit the website https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index

Step 2: On the homepage, find the option ‘Apply for entrance test.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. Read the instructions carefully and click on ‘Registration for New User Account’

Step 4: A dialog box will open. Write name, select BEd, enter email address and mobile number

Step 5: Once you have signed up, log in to your account to fill the registration form. Pay the fee and submit it

Step 6: Download the filled CET BEd 2021 application form

Step 7: Take a printout of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for candidates from unreserved categories is Rs 1,000. Women candidates and those from EBC, BC, EWS, and Divyang categories will be paying Rs 750 while students from SC and ST categories have to pay Rs 500 as the fee.

Candidates who would like to apply with a late fee can register between 6 June to 8 June. Applicants can edit their forms on 9 and 10 June. They can also submit the application fee on these two dates. The admit cards will be issued on 1 July.