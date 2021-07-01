The exam’s duration will be for two hours that comprises 120 multiple-choice questions

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Kameshwaranagar, Darbhanga has informed that the Bihar BEd Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021 has been deferred. Candidates, who are preparing for the examination, can visit the official website - bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in - to check the postponement notice.

The university has updated that the fresh or revised exam dates and other related information will be notified soon on the official website.

Earlier, the Bihar BEd CET was slated to be conducted on 11 July while the admit cards were scheduled to be released today, 1 July. This examination is held for admissions to various BEd colleges across the state. The online application process for students began on 11 April and ended on 5 June.

The test is conducted for admission to the two-year BEd or Shiksha Shastri Programme. The exam’s duration will be for two hours that comprises 120 multiple-choice questions. Questions in this test come from subjects including General English, General Sanskrit, General Hindi, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, General Awareness, and Teaching-Learning Environment in schools.

The university has advised that candidates appearing for the common entrance test must use a blue or black ball pen only to mark the answers on the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet.

The Bihar BEd test will be conducted at various centres across the state including Ara, Bhagalpur, Chapra, Darbhanga, Gaya, Hajipur, Madepura, Munger, Muzaffarpur among others.