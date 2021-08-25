Bihar CET BEd 2021 results declared; candidates can check scores on bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in

The CET-BEd 2021 was held on 13 August this year across 276 exam centres in 11 cities of the state. Over 1.36 lakh students had taken part in the exam

The Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LMNU) has declared the results of the Bihar Combined Entrance Test for Bachelor in Education (CET -BEd) 2021. Candidates can now view the results at the official website of the LNMU- https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index.

Here are the steps to access the CET-BEd results 2021:

1. Go to the official website of the LMNU - https://bihar-cetbed-lnmu.in/index.

2. Click on the link for CET-BEd results 2021 given on the homepage

3. A new page will appear. Enter the required details such as roll number and date of birth for logging in

4. The CET-BEd 2021 results will appear on your screen. Check it and save a copy for future use

The CET-BEd 2021 was held on 13 August this year across 276 exam centres in 11 cities of the state. Over 1.36 lakh students had taken part in the exam. Candidates had to answer 120 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) on OMR sheets within a span of two hours.

The CET-BEd is held for admission into courses offered by colleges affiliated to 15 universities in the state such as Patna University, Aryabhata Knowledge University, Patliputra University and Nalanda Open University.

The test is open for candidates who have secured at least 50 percent marks in their undergraduate degree and/or postgraduate degree. Applicants who have at least 55 percent marks in their Bachelor’s of Science degree are also eligible to apply for the exam.

Candidates with at least 50 percent marks in their undergraduate degree with Sanskrit as the main subject or/and postgraduate degree in Sanskrit/Archarya in traditional Sanskrit Shastra with at least 50 percent marks, or any other equivalent qualification, are eligible to gain admission into the Shiksha Shastri BEd programme.

The counselling process will begin from 1 September and continue till 12 September. The list of allotted colleges will be displayed on 18 September. Candidates have to confirm their seats and pay part of the fee from 19 to 25 September. The document verification and admission process will take place from 22 to 29 September.