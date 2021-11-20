Allahabad University Admissions 2021: Counselling schedule for UG courses out, check allduniv.ac.in

Candidates have to carry all their original documents for the Allahabad University counselling 2021.

The counselling schedule for various undergraduate (UG) courses has been released by Allahabad University. Candidates can check the Allahabad University UG counselling schedule on the official website - https://www.allduniv.ac.in/.

Methodical procedure to check the schedule is here

Visit the official website at https://www.allduniv.ac.in/

Go to link that for admissions that is given on the main page

Click on link that says counselling schedule for undergraduate program

Check the schedule and download the PDF file

Direct link to counselling schedule is here - http://www.aupravesh2021.com/Home/Applicationform.aspx

Candidates have to carry all their original documents for the Allahabad University counselling 2021. A photocopy of each document along with the original certificate has to be taken along for counselling.

Candidates who have been selected for the counselling round will go for counselling with a copy of their admit card and scorecard of the entrance exam conducted by the varsity this year.

Along with these documents, candidates also need to have their Class 10 and Class 12-mark sheet and certificates, their transfer and migration certificate, category and caste certificate if needed, a recent passport size photograph, a valid photo identity proof such as their Aadhaar card and the required fee amount to pay for their course and secure admission in the desired UG course.

According to the schedule released on the official website, counselling for the BA program course will be held on 28, 29 and 30 November. The counselling for BCom courses will be held on 25, 26, 27 and 28 November. For BSc Mathematics, counselling will be held on 26 and 27 November whereas for BSc Biology, counselling will be conducted on 24 and 25 November.

Candidates have to report for counselling between 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. However, counselling will begin from 2 pm onwards at the University of Allahabad.

As per news reports, admission to UG courses will also depend on the availability of seats in each course.