Allahabad University PG Counselling 2022: Registration process begins today; documents required

The University of Allahabad (UoA) will commence the online registration process for the Allahabad University postgraduate Counselling 2022 today, 6 October. Candidates can register themselves through the official website of Allahabad University at allduniv.ac.in. As per the official notice, candidate registration and uploading of documents will take place from 6 to 8 October till 2 pm. The verification and fee submission process will also be conducted on the above dates till 5 pm. During these specified days, candidates will be able to register, upload required documents and make the fee payment. For registration and counselling, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

The Allahabad University has put out a tweet concerning the same where it has mentioned the registration date, counselling process, documents required, and other important information. Candidates are required to follow the counselling instruction carefully.

“All the applicants are hereby informed that physical verification of original documents will be done in the department at the time of enrollment,” reads the official notice. The university has further informed that in case of any discrepancy/ fraud/falsehood the admission will be cancelled. It is to be noted that those who have already completed their postgraduate degree in any discipline will be admitted only after the approval of the competent authority.

Check the tweet here:

PGAT Councelling

First cut off MFA , MA Painting

Second cut off Economics, Sanskrit, Education, MEd, Philosophy, English, Pol Sc. pic.twitter.com/uPDcMmMfwI — University of Allahabad (@UoA_Official) October 5, 2022

Candidates must check the list of documents needed for counselling process:

-Mark sheet and certificate of Class 10 and 12 (original scanned copy).

-Graduation mark sheet (original scanned copy).

– Aadhaar card.

-Download undertaking for gap year (if applicable).

-Migration certificate and transfer certificate for other universities and Ewing Christian College candidates (Original scanned copy).

-A recent caste certificate for candidates belonging to OBC/ST/SC categories.

-Economically weaker section (EWS) certificate (Original scanned copy).

-Download and fill out the anti-ragging form from the admission website. Students have to sign and upload it.

The University has also released the first cut-off for MA Painting and Master of Fine Arts (MFA) courses as well as the second cut-off of MA Economics, Sanskrit, Education, Philosophy, English and Political Science programmes.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.