The results for the Undergraduate Aptitude Test (UGAT) 2021 for BSc Biology and BSc Maths have been released by Allahabad University (AU). Candidates, who had appeared for UGAT, can now check their results by visiting the official website at www.allduniv.ac.in.

A notice released on the university’s official website stated that the results for BSc (Bio) and BSc (Math) have been declared and candidates need to log in through their portal in order to view their respective scorecards.

UGAT 2021 results can be viewed by following these steps:

- Go to the official website www.allduniv.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads “admission link”

- On the new page, click on Admission 2021

- Key in your registration details and select the course

- Check your result and keep a printout for future use securely

Direct link to check UGAT result for BSc Biology and Mathematics.

The UGAT for BSc Maths and Biology was conducted on 20 October. Around 11,592 students gave the Maths and Biology exams this year.

The UGAT exam is conducted by Allahabad University for admission to various graduation courses such as Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Performing Arts (BPA), among others for the session 2021-22.

The admit cards for the tests were released on 15 October. Candidates will be allotted a seat according to the score they obtain in the UGAT exam and the choices they had selected during the time of filing the form.

Once a candidate qualifies the written exam, the counselling process. The dates for counselling process will be announced soon on Allahabad University’s official website. The results of other UGAT subjects are most likely to release by the end of this week.