Allahabad University 2021: Even-semester exams cancelled, students to be marked on internal assessment

As per the tweet from the university Twitter handle, classes will begin in hybrid mode after Diwali vacations

The University of Allahabad has announced the cancellation of offline exams for even-semester students this year. Those who are currently in the second-semester, fourth-semester, sixth-semester, or eighth-semester of their respective courses do not have to give exams and will be promoted on the basis of their internal assessment marks.

The announcement was made via the University’s official Twitter handle. The tweet stated that students will be promoted to the next semester and the classes will begin in hybrid mode i.e. online and offline. Classes will, however, begin only after Diwali vacations. If the COVID-19 condition in the country does not deteriorate, the classes would be held in offline mode from 17 December. The offline classes will be held in compliance with coronavirus norms and guidelines.

The tweet also mentioned that the annual examination for courses will begin after the second week of March. The exams will be conducted in offline mode while adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.

It is to be noted by students that since their semester exams have been cancelled, only the annual examination will be conducted in offline mode.

For more details, students are advised to keep visiting the official website www.allduniv.ac.in.

The entrance exam for Allahabad University 2021-2022 session began after much delay, from 18 October. The exams were conducted in both online and offline modes. Candidates could select their choices and give the exam accordingly.

The university had also extended the last date of registration for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The university kept the registration portal open till 7 October.

This is not the first time when the university has promoted its students without exams. The Allahabad University promoted students of undergraduate second year, postgraduate and professional intermediate semester students to the next class without conducting exams in May.