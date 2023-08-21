Ignition Casino Australia is popping up a lot these days when it comes to online gambling recommendations – especially if you’re looking to play poker.

But is it the right casino site for you? And more importantly, is it legit?

Let’s find out in our in-depth Ignition Casino review.

Ignition Casino Australia Pros:

Ignition poker tournaments are exceptional

Regular AU$1m+ GTD events

New poker players are safe from sharks

Over 250 games

Ignition Miles loyalty program for VIP points

24/7 live chat support + Ignition Community Forum

Swift payouts with no fees

3 dozen live dealer games, pot limit up to $10k

5 software providers, all industry leaders

Mobile-friendly, dedicated Ignition poker app

Ignition Casino Cons:

No support for e-wallets

No sports betting (virtual sports only)

Best Ignition Casino Bonuses for Australian Players:

Ignition Poker & Casino Welcome Bonus : A 150% first deposit bonus for poker games up to AU$1,500 . The second half of the welcome offer – 150% up to $1,500 – is for casino games. Total welcome bonus value: up to AU$3,000 . No Ignition bonus code required.

Ignition Casino Hot Drop Jackpots : A 150% match deposit bonus of up to AU$3,000 for Ignition’s selection of 250+ video slots. Hourly jackpots exceed AU$1,000 while the Ignition Super Jackpot goes as high as AU$250,000.

Ignition Crypto Welcome Bonus : A 150% match deposit bonus going up to AU$3,000 for poker games and pokies. The promotion is only valid for cryptocurrency deposits. In their own words, “Ignition and crypto are the perfect pair” – and we agree!

The minimum deposit amount required to claim any of the listed Ignition Casino offers is AU$20, while the wagering requirements are 25x.

With that out of the way, let’s dive deeper into our Ignition review, shall we?

>> Visit Ignition Casino Australia

The Best Stand-Out Features of Ignition Casino Australia

Now that we’ve covered the basics in our Ignition Casino review, it’s time to move on and see what this place is really all about.

Here are some of the things that we think make it a great choice for Australian poker and casino players:

Fantastic online poker tournaments : We could write a dedicated Ignition Poker review for all the regular events hosted on this gambling site. With guaranteed prize pools (GTDs) of AU$1 million or more, the selection of Ignition’s online poker games for Australian players is pretty impressive.

What’s even better is that there are plenty of events tailored specifically for new players, which is great news if you’re just starting out and don’t want to get eaten alive by the sharks. Zone Poker tables are available and small stakes are welcome!

Over 250 casino games : If you’re not interested in poker, or you just feel like mixing things up a bit, then you’ll be pleased to know that Ignition Casino also has some great casino games on the platform.

You can play online pokies, video poker games like Joker Poker and Deuces Wild, or some Double-Deck Blackjack, for example. The list of Ignition Casino software providers includes 5 industry leaders such as RealTime Gaming, Rival Gaming, Spinomenal, and more.

In business since 2016 : Many new online casinos in Australia have popped up in recent years, but not all of them are worth your time and money. Ignition Casino has been around since 2016 and it is owned and operated by Lynton Limited. This company also owns and operates the popular Bodog brand, which is another big name in the online gambling world.

Cryptocurrency banking options : We also have to mention the fact that Ignition offers crypto banking, which is great news for players who want to keep their gambling activities private. You can handle your Ignition Casino deposits and withdrawals using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Tether

Live dealer games : Ignition also offers about 3 dozen live games. The game selection includes blackjack, roulette, and other table games. The croupiers are all professional and the games are streamed in high definition, so you’re in for a great experience. The betting limits can go as high as $10,000 for some tables.

Professional customer support + Ignition Community Forum : Another plus in our Ignition Casino review is the fact that the site has a professional customer support team. You can get in touch with them via live chat or email, 24/7, and they’re always happy to help. Or, you dive into the Ignition Community Forum for a public discussion with fellow players or online casino reps.

Mobile-friendly + dedicated Ignition Poker app : Last but not least, we should mention that Ignition Casino is mobile-friendly and there’s also a dedicated Ignition app for poker available for any Android and iOS mobile device. You can take your gambling on the go, without any problems.

Is Ignition Casino Legit?

Yes, Ignition is a legit gambling site. As noted, the site was launched in 2016 and is owned by Lynton Limited, a reputable company that also owns and operates Bodog.

Ignition Casino was granted the official license from the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, which is one of the most respected licensing bodies in the industry.

We can confirm that the company uses the Random Number Generator technology to guarantee the randomness of all game outcomes. The RNGs are further inspected for fairness.

The site only hosts reputable and established software providers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming. Overall, you can rest assured that this is a safe and fair gambling site.

How to Sign Up to Ignition Casino Australia and Claim Your Welcome Bonus?

You can claim your preferred Ignition Casino deposit bonus and start playing casino games in less than 5 minutes. Here’s how to do it:

Step #1: Create Your Ignition Casino Account

Visit the Ignition casino site using our link and click the Join button.

Enter your full name, birthday, and postal code, create a strong password, and enter a valid email and phone number. The phone number will be used for verification.

Tick the box to confirm you agree to the Terms & Conditions and click Register.

Step #2: Account Verification

Ignition online casino will send a verification code to the phone number you entered during the registration step.

Enter the code at the casino site and you will be able to log in.

Step #3: Fund Your Account & Claim the First Deposit Bonus

In the cashier section, adjust your payment method and enter the sum you wish to deposit. Make sure to meet the AU$20 minimum deposit requirement for the welcome bonus.

Make the payment and claim the deposit bonus.

You can now enjoy online gaming at Ignition!

How Does Ignition Casino Treat Its Australian Players?

In our experience, Ignition treats all its players with respect. The Terms & Conditions are pretty straightforward and easy to understand, while the customer support agents are professional and always ready to help.

You can communicate with their agents 24/7 using live chat or email. As an added bonus, the platform hosts a dedicated Ignition Community Forum that is frequented by regular users and support agents.

Ignition is also active on Twitter and Instagram and replies to public posts and comments, which contributes to the casino’s transparency and reputation.

There’s a VIP program – Ignition Miles – that offers various benefits to loyal players. These include:

Exclusive deposit bonuses and promotions

Faster withdrawals

Higher withdrawal limits

Special invitations to events and tournaments

To become a VIP, you need to accumulate Ignition Miles by playing real money games at the casino.

Honest Ignition Casino Review: Australian Player’s Perspective

We will now present you with our full in-depth Ignition Casino review. The platform was ranked against strict criteria that we use for any online casino review we produce.

Let’s dive in!

Quality of Casino Games: 4.6/5

Ignition casino games are provided by some of the leading software providers in the industry, including RealTime Gaming and Rival Gaming.

This means that you’ll get to play popular online pokies like Cash Bandits 2, 777 Deluxe, A Night with Cleo, and many more.

That said, most people are here to enter the Ignition poker room and try their luck against other players. The good news is that you’ll find a lot of action at the cash tables and tournaments, as well as a decent selection of poker games.

The casino also offers video poker, and on the live casino side, about 3 dozen live dealer games with multiple variations of blackjack, baccarat, and roulette. The table games are solid and include everything from Classic Blackjack to 3-Card Rummy.

Bonuses & Promos: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino greets new players with $AU3,000 in bonuses that you can use for poker and pokies. A variation for live games is also available.

Other bonuses on the site include a bad beat bonus that gives you up to $1,000 to soften the blow of losing with a strong poker hand, a Royal Flush bonus that pays you 50x the big blind and more.

The platform also rewards you for referring friends to the casino and you score VIP points through the Ignition Miles just by playing casino games.

Banking Options & Withdrawal Speed: 4.4/5

Ignition Casino makes it easy for Australian players to deposit and withdraw money. You can use credit/debit cards like Visa and Mastercard or opt for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum. The minimum deposit is $20.

The gambling platform is fairly lacking in terms of support for e-wallets like PayPal or Skrill, but if you decide to use crypto, payouts are swift and don’t require more than 24 hours. Also, cryptocurrency transactions have 0 fees attached to them.

It’s easy to see why Ignition is also one of the best Bitcoin casinos in Australia.

Mobile Friendliness & Customer Support: 4.9/5

The ignition casino app runs smoothly on Android and iOS devices, while the mobile website is fully optimised for smaller screens. You can also download a dedicated Ignition app for poker.

In terms of customer support, you can contact the casino 24/7 using live chat or email. Some players had a hard time finding the contact page, so here’s a brief explanation of how to do it:

Navigate to the Ignition Help page and check if your question is already covered in the FAQ library (it might save you some time!)

If not, select “No” when you get to the prompt – “Did you find what you were looking for?” – at the bottom of the FAQ.

From there, you will be able to enter the live chat for 5-minute replies or send an email and expect a message back within 72 hours.

Alternatively, you can contact Ignition via Twitter or Instagram, or the dedicated on-site Forum.

>> Get started at Ignition with a $3,000 bonus

Final Ignition Casino Australia Review Score: 4.7/5

Ignition casino has scored 4.7 out of 5 in today’s review. Aside from a few downsides like the lack of e-wallet support or how tricky it is to find the contact page for the support team, we really can’t complain about anything else.

The poker experience is exceptional for players of all skill levels, the pokies are solid, and so are the table games.

Live dealers are on par with the best online casinos out there, and the AU$3,000 welcome package is pretty cool considering it covers poker as well.

If you’re up for it, visit Ignition and check it all out for yourself.

What Should You Consider Before Signing Up at Ignition as an Australian Player?

Ignition Casino is a solid gambling platform with plenty to offer to its players. However, there are a few things you should consider before signing up, such as:

You need to be 18 or older and a resident of a non-restricted country. While the list of restricted countries is not a short one, Australian and USA players are free to join.

The casino does not offer a no-deposit bonus at the moment. You need to wager the sum of your deposit and bonus 25 times before making a withdrawal.

Not all casino games contribute to the wagering requirements equally. Here’s the complete breakdown: Slots and specialty games are the only ones that contribute 100%. Table games contribute 20% unless noted otherwise. All types of video poker games (Joker Poker, Deuces Wild), blackjack, and Reels & Wheels XL contribute 10%. Single-Deck Blackjack, Double-Deck Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette contribute 5%. Craps, all live dealer games, all Hot Drop Jackpots, ThunderCrach, and Gold Rush Gus do not contribute, so 0%.



The maximum bet per wager is 20% of the deposited amount.

You will need to provide a valid phone number if you want to verify your Ignition casino account.

Best Ignition Casino Australia Bonuses Available Right Now

Deposit at least AU$20 and secure up to AU$3,000 in poker funds at a 150% match rate. The promotion comes with 25x rollover requirements.

New Aussie players who deposit a minimum of AU$20 are eligible for a 150% bonus going up to AU$3,000 for the casino’s game selection of over 250 slots.

Hourly jackpot prizes go above AU$1,000 and you can also aim for the Ignition Super Jackpot which can reach AU$250,000! The rollover requirement is 25x.

This 150% bonus is split into two equal parts – one for poker and the other for pokies. The maximum bonus amount is AU$3,000 with 25x wagering.

A 150% bonus of up to AU$3,000 for pokies and poker. Only cryptocurrency deposits apply; the playthrough requirements are 25x.

For every casino buddy you refer to Ignition Casino, you will get a 200% match bonus of up to AU$200 on your friend’s first deposit, and then an extra AU$25 if they used crypto.

If you use cryptocurrency, you are eligible for a 100% bonus of up to AU$1,000 every week. The promotion is subject to 35x rollover requirements and you must have made a deposit in the previous 90 days to be eligible.

Every week, Ignition Rewards players that have reached the Chrome Level (or higher). They can claim the Tournament Ticket and register for the weekly AU$2,500 freeroll. The promo starts every Thursday at 9:05 PM ET and the number of entrants is capped at 7,000 per tourney.

If you make a Royal Flush hand in Texas Hold’Em and win, you can get a 50x payout of up to $200 with 0x playthrough requirements. The requirements are that both pocket cards were used, that your hand has won the pot, and that three or more players were dealt into the hand.

If a four-of-a-kind or better hand has defeated your aces full of kings, you are eligible to claim a 100x Bad Beat Bonus of up to AU$1,000 to help you lick your poker wounds. The requirements are that both pocket cards were used, that 3+ players were dealt into the hand, and that you are playing Texas Hold’Em real-money games; not poker tournaments.

Just by playing games at Ignition Casino, you can earn Ignition Miles that you can redeem for cash rewards at any point. There are 8 loyalty tiers you can reach and the higher the level, the better the redemption rate. The promo applies to poker and casino play and you can also unlock Bitcoin SV as an exclusive payment method through the program.

Looking for more promos? Check out our list of the best casino bonuses in Australia!

Other Amazing Casinos in Australia Like Ignition

While Ignition casino is the perfect solution for just about any poker player, we know it’s not for everyone.

So, here are some of the best Australian online casinos that you can check out if Ignition isn’t exactly what you were looking for.

Ricky Casino – Best Ignition Casino Alternative for Online Pokies

Loads of progressive jackpots

Pokies-oriented

AU$7,500 welcome package

550 free spins

3+ dozen game studios

Bitcoin banking is available

If you’re looking for a more pokie-focused experience than what Ignition Casino offers, check out Ricky Casino.

This place hosts thousands of real money online casino games for Australian players with an impressive 10-tiered bonus package going up to AU$7,500 with 550 free spins included in the mix.

The number of deposit options is somewhat limited but covers all key points with Bitcoin, Neosurf, and credit cards.

The site hosts 3+ dozen game providers, including crowd favourites like Evolution Gaming and NetEnt. If you’re looking for a fun slot game to check out, we recommend Book Of Anime, a 5-reel, 10-bet-way title with 5,000x max wins.

Ricky Casino offers loads of progressive jackpot pokies, so take your time and sift through the catalogue.

Their welcome package starts with a 100% match AU$500 boost and 100 free spins.

Red Dog – Great New Australian Casino Similar to Ignition

AU$12,000+ welcome package

High RTP slot games

Table games are also available

0 transaction fees

Crypto banking

Fun design

RealTime Gaming titles

One of the first things you’ll notice upon landing on the Red Dog Casino homepage is the fun and vibrant design, which is a nice change of pace from most other casinos that are – put simply – boring.

This site is focused on slots but also has a nice selection of table games like roulette, baccarat, and online blackjack for Australian players.

The RTPs tend to be on the high side, so you can expect to have a good time while playing at Red Dog.

One of the best things about this casino is the welcome package, which can get you up to AU$12,000+ in bonuses.

Red Dog hosts casino games exclusively from RealTime Gaming (RTG) plus Visionary iGaming if you register for a casino account and enter the live casino.

You can use cryptocurrency to handle your finances with 0 fees, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.

Bitstarz – Best Ignition Casino Alternative in Australia for Crypto Players

The leading cryptocurrency online casino

3,000+ games

Exclusives and provably fair games

Super-fast payouts

Excellent table games

5 BTC welcome package

180 free spins

If you’re looking for an online casino that accepts cryptocurrency, Bitstarz is the way to go. This site has won numerous awards over the years and is one of the most popular casinos around.

Bitstarz offers a huge selection of slots and table games from dozens of different providers, including Microgaming, NetEnt, Play N’ Go, and more.

One of the best things about playing at Bitstarz is the sheer number of exclusive games that you won’t find anywhere else, like the Master Of Starz pokie game.

The platform hosts provably fair games and delivers payouts within 5 to 10 minutes.

You can claim up to 5 BTC plus 180 free spins if you sign up to Bitstarz.

Other Ignition Casino Reviews Online

Whenever we review an online casino, we like to take a look at what players like us are saying about it.

When it comes to Ignition Casino, we found a lot of positive things being said. Players appreciate the wide selection of games, the ease of use, and the fast payouts – and we agree!

Ignition Casino Australia Review: Final Verdict

Yes, Ignition is worth joining, especially if you’re a poker player.

The poker tourney options are awesome, and the game selection is good, with quality pokies, table games, and live dealer games to choose from. The payouts are fast, and the site is easy to use.

If you want to give Ignition a go, make sure to claim the AU$3,000 welcome package for poker and casino games.

Before you go, we would like to remind you about the golden rules: Have fun and please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, and we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino. If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.