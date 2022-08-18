And since we understand how difficult that is with hundreds of different online casinos available, we’ve made a list of top bonus offers for Australians to make it easy for you.

There’s something unique about claiming a bonus and playing with a little extra on top of your deposit. Better still, you might just come out a winner and get a bonus payout!

To do that, you’ll need to find the best casino bonuses in Australia with down-to-earth wagering requirements and fair terms and conditions.

And since we understand how difficult that is with hundreds of different online casinos available, we’ve made a list of top bonus offers for Australians to make it easy for you.

Ignition’s AU$3,000 casino bonus with unbeatable wagering requirements is the best one available right now, but we have many other casino sites with super-generous bonus codes you should also check out.

Let’s begin.

Best Casino Bonuses in Australia

Ignition : AU$3,000 pokies & poker combined bonus

Ricky Casino : Up to AU$7,500 & 550 free spins

Skycrown : Up to AU$3,000 & 350 free spins

Red Dog : 225% slots bonus up to AU$12,250

7Bit : 177% deposit bonus & 77 free spins

Joe Fortune : 150% match bonus up $2,000

Bitstarz : 125% bonus up to AU$2,000 or 1BTC

Las Atlantis : 265% bonus & 50 free spins

Goodman : Up to AU$750 and 150 free spins

Casinonic : Deposit bonuses up to AU$5,000

HellSpin : Welcome offer up to AU$1,200 & 150 free spins

1. Ignition - Best Online Casino Bonus in Australia Overall

AU$3,000 combined welcome bonus

AU$1,500 for pokies and AU$1,500 for poker tournaments and cash tables

25x wagering requirements on casino bonus

Ignition Casino has the best welcome bonus to check out if you’re an Australian player, especially if you want to play more than just pokies with your bonus funds. This AU$3,000 combined bonus is evenly split for use between pokies and poker.

Another reason that this is the best Australian casino bonus is that it has low 25x wagering requirements. This also means that this casino has the fairest cashout requirements compared to most casinos online.

However, remember that the entire $3,000 combined bonus is only available for BTC deposits. Deposits with Australian dollars will get you a maximum bonus of AU$2,000 at a 100% match rate.

Claim your welcome bonus of up to $3,000 for pokies and poker at Ignition

2. Ricky Casino - Best Free Spins Bonus in Australia

Cash bonus up to AU$7,500

550 free spins on the "All Lucky Clovers 5" slot

Daily tournament with AU$1,000 prize pool

This is another excellent casino to check out if you want the highest number of free spins possible.

After completing all necessary steps for this casino's bonus offer, you will receive 550 free spins to use on All Lucky Clovers 5. Considering this game has an RTP percentage of approximately 97%, this is a smoking hot deal.

In addition, there is up to AU$7,500 up for grabs if you lay down ten deposits with the necessary amount to get the total value offered for each one. However, remember that the bonus money for each deposit only lasts a few days.

In addition, there is a steep 50x wagering requirement that you will need to meet to make your bonus funds eligible for withdrawal. Therefore, you will need to be in the mood to gamble for a longer time.

Click here to get up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins at Ricky Casino

3. Skycrown - Top AU Casino Bonus for Pokies

Cash bonus up to AU$3,000

Weekly reload and cashback bonuses

Up to 350 free spins

Skycrown is a great casino to check out if you want a nice balance between bonus cash and a high number of free spins. With up to AU$3,000 available throughout your first five deposits and 350 total spins, this is a balanced offer for new Australian players.

Another thing that stands out with this casino is that they offer 10% cashback on most losses and an AU$150 weekly reload bonus that will keep you playing games for more extended periods.

However, two main things to keep in mind are that there is a 40x wagering requirement and only five days to meet it. The free spins are also only valid for two days.

That being said, SkyCrown has a massive pokie selection, and both the free spins and bonus funds are focused on pokies, so this is the best offer you can claim if you like spinning the reels.

Get up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins at SkyCrown

Related Post: Best online pokies in Australia

4. Red Dog - Biggest Casino Bonus in Australia

High 225% deposit bonus

Up to AU$12,250 in bonuses

Over 20 other active promotions

Red Dog is a nice casino to check out if you want to get the most bang for your buck when depositing as a new user.

If you max out your first five deposits (deposit AU$1,000), you will get AU$12,500 in bonuses to get you rolling on the pokie machines.

Considering how high the percentage bonus is for each deposit and the total amount of bonus that is up for grabs, many people will see this as the best overall offer available. There are also more than 20 other active promotions that you can check out on the cashier page.

This site only allows you to play particular games if you want each dollar of your bets to contribute to the 35x wagering requirements. There is also a maximum bet of AU$10 that you can make while using bonus cash.

Use the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS" to get a 225% deposit bonus at Red Dog Casino

5. 7Bit - Best Australian Welcome Bonus for Small Deposits

177% deposit bonus

77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Daily cashback and weekly reload bonuses

If you want to access the best possible welcome bonus for small deposits, then 7Bit should be at the top of your radar. For just AU$20, you can get started with extra money to use right away on slots, along with 77 free spins that you can use on Platinum Lightning Deluxe.

This casino also has daily cashback bonuses of up to 15% of your previous day's losses. We also like how this casino gives reload bonuses up to 25% and 100 free spins each week. Reload bonuses are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and weekends.

However, it's important to note that the maximum wager with an active bonus is $1.6, which might make meeting the 40x wagering requirement a bit harder. The maximum cashout you can get using this offer is AU$100.

Use the bonus code "SPINBONUS at 7Bit to get this bonus

6. Joe Fortune - Best Deposit Casino Bonuses in Australia

Up to 150% bonus & $2,000 on first deposit

Up to AU$3,000 throughout the next two deposits

30 free spins

If you want to get a nice bonus that can be used repeatedly, Joe Fortune should be the first casino you check out.

When making your first deposit, you can get up to AU$2,000 in bonus rewards that you can use on your favorite pokies.

Then, there is an additional reward of up to AU$3,000 that you can receive after making your following two deposits. You also receive at least 30 free spins when signing up for this offer that you can use on A Night with Cleo or Fairy Wins.

However, keep in mind that there is a steep rollover requirement to meet before you can withdraw any of the bonus money.

Compared to other casinos, we like how this offer doesn't have a strict time limit for completing the rollover requirement. This is best for a new player who just wants to play a little bit here and here at their own pace.

Get a 150% match deposit bonus along with 30 free spins at Joe Fortune

7. Bitstarz - Best Casino Bonus in Australia for Bitcoin Users

125% deposit bonus up to AU$2,000 or 1 BTC

180 free spins

If you want to deposit with Bitcoin, Bitstarz has the best bonus offer for you. You can get a 125% match bonus up to a total value of 1BTC. Bitcoin’s current price also makes this welcome offer more valuable than any other offer on this page.

However, those who don't have Bitcoin and want to deposit with Australian dollars can still get a nice 125% bonus up to a total value of AU$2,000. This offer also comes with 180 free spins, regardless of your deposit method.

The main thing to keep in mind here is that there is a wagering requirement that you need to meet to withdraw. In addition, you must meet this requirement within seven days — but a few lucky spins can go a long way.

Click here to get a deposit bonus of up to AU$2,000 or 1 BTC and 180 free spins at Bitstarz

8. Las Atlantis - Highest Match Percentage of any AU Casino Bonus

265% first deposit bonus

50 free spins on Fortunate Buddha

Use bonus code "YOURZEN"

If your main goal is to get the highest total deposit bonus percentage, then this offer from Las Atlantis should be your best option. In addition to a massive 265% bonus to your deposit, you also get 50 free spins on Fortunate Buddha, which has a nice 95% RTP.

The total amount you can get with this offer is AU$2,650, which means the maximum deposit this bonus is good for is AU$1,000. Therefore, don't head over to the deposit page and assume you will get 265% on whatever you throw down.

The main thing to remember here is that there is a maximum bet of AU$10. You can void your bonus cash if you bet more than this.

The wagering requirements are 35x, which is pretty common, and you can only use the bonus on selected pokies and board games.

Click here and use the bonus code "YOURZEN" to activate this bonus offer

9. Goodman - Best Casino Bonuses for High-Rollers in Australia

Up to AU$750 in welcome bonuses

Rewards are given throughout three deposits

150 free spins

Many people are less focused on getting the most valuable bonus and instead want to find a considerably high-quality casino to play at.

If this describes you, then Goodman might have the best offer for your needs. The main benefit you get as a new player is a bonus on your first three deposits, up to a total value of AU$750 and 150 free spins. This casino also has a high roller bonus where you can get 50% on your deposit up to AU$1,500.

Except for the third deposit, the bonuses you’ll claim will last for 5 days. There is also a 40x wagering requirement for any bonus cash you receive, with pokies contributing 100% towards it — so it’s best that you hit the reels right away after claiming it.

Get a bonus of up to AU$750 at Goodman Casino

10. CasinoNic - Longest-Running Australian Casino Bonus

Up to AU$5,000 in bonuses

Bonus applied throughout ten deposits

Daily tournaments with an AU$1,000 prize pool

If you’re looking for a long-running casino bonus that applies to multiple deposits, then Casinonic is the best option for you.

Through ten deposits of approximately AU$1,000, you can get AU$5,000 in bonus cash that you can use immediately on pokies of your choosing. There are also daily tournaments, great weekly reload bonuses, and a bonus of up to AU$125 available on your birthday.

Remember that you need to meet a 50x wagering requirement to withdraw the bonus money you win on this site. In addition, be sure to focus your attention on pokies, or your bets will only count 5% of your stake towards this requirement.

Click here to get up to AU$5,000 at Casinonic

11. Hellspin - Best Reload Bonuses for Australian Casino Players

Up to AU$1,200 welcome package

Routine reload bonuses and tournaments

150 free spins

If you plan to stick around at the casino you find for months to come, you’ll need one with constant reload bonuses available — and HellSpin is one such Australian online casino.

As a new player, you can get rewards up to AU$1,200 plus 150 free spins throughout your first two deposits. In addition, there is a nice reload reward of 50% up to AU$600 plus 100 free spins every Wednesday.

The rollover requirements are 40x, and the bonus withdrawal limit is AU$15,000. Now that’s a lot of money you can get by using HellSpin’s bonuses.

Get up to AU$1,200 and 150 extra spins on your first two deposits at HellSpin

How We Picked the Top Deposit Offers & Other Casino Bonuses in Australia

Total Bonus Amount:

The first thing we looked at when ranking the top online casinos to get bonuses in Australia is the total bonus amount available. Whether the bonus is available through one or several deposits, we want it to be suitable for high rollers as well.

The Number of Free Spins:

In addition to boosts to your deposit, many casinos offer free spins that you can use immediately on a particular game or a set of pokies. This is a great way to spice up an already great welcome offer, so Australian casinos willing to mix things up with a generous add-on received a better ranking.

Wagering Requirements:

It’s crucial to keep wagering requirements in mind when deciding which bonus is best for your needs. After all, there is little hope of withdrawing the extra cash you are given if the wagering requirement is too high. That said, we only considered online casino bonuses for Australian players with reasonable rollovers. Anything above 50x is considered too high.

The Full T&C Text:

Many regular players don’t bother with the bonus terms when clicking on a new offer. This is why we looked carefully through each of the T&Cs when picking which casinos have the best bonuses.

Check out top casinos around the world:

All About Australian Online Casino Bonuses

What is the Best Paying Australian Online Casino Bonus?

There are many great Australian online casinos, but the best paying one is Ignition Casino. This casino offers some of the highest potential payouts in the industry, and they have a great reputation in their community.

They have a generous AU$3,000 combined pokie and poker bonus for new users.

Which Online Casino Has the Biggest Welcome Bonus in Australia?

Red Dog Casino offers a massive welcome bonus of up to $12,250, which is the biggest one you can claim in Australia right now. As far as cryptocurrencies are concerned, Bitstarz offers a stunning 5 BTC welcome package that you can claim across your first four deposits.

What Type of Casino Bonus is Best for New Australian Players?

The answer depends on the types of casino games you want to play. If you’re all about pokies, then virtually any casino bonus will suit your needs, whether a cash-based offer or free spins. If you’re looking to play table games, you’re best off claiming a cash welcome bonus that you can use on games like blackjack and roulette.

Finally, cashback bonuses are the most sought-after incentives by high-rollers. So if you plan on going big, it’s best that you find a casino like 7Bit that offers cashback.

What Australian Online Casino Has the Lowest Minimum Deposit to Activate a Bonus?

Red Dog Casino will allow you to start playing with as low as AU$10 if you deposit via NeoSurf. If you want to claim a great casino bonus with a low deposit, we recommend you visit 7Bit and lay down AU$20 to trigger the 177% match deposit bonus.

What Site Has the Best Promotions in Australia?

Ignition Casino has the best promotions since it allows users to play pokies and poker (tournaments and cash games) with the bonus cash. This gambling site also features the lowest wagering requirements of 25x for its welcome offer, which is the lowest you’ll find on our list today.

Comparison of the 5 Best Welcome Bonuses in Australia

Ignition: This casino offers the best overall casino bonus for new customers in Australia. You can claim a 150% up to AU$3,000 welcome offer for pokies and poker tournaments or up to $2,000 if you use a credit card to deposit.

Ricky Casino: This is a good casino to check out if you want to access the highest possible number of free spins. You can net up to AU$7,500 and 550 free spins at Ricky Casino across your first ten deposits.

Skycrown: This Australian casino has the best balance between free spins and bonus cash. On your first five deposits at SkyCrown, you can claim as much as AU$3,000 and 350 free spins.

Red Dog: If you’re looking for the biggest match percentage possible — it doesn’t get better than Red Dog Casino. Use the bonus code "WAGGINGTAILS" to get a 225% pokies bonus up to $12,250.

7Bit: This is the best casino bonus for those who want to deposit small amounts. Use the bonus code "SpinBonus" to get a 177% deposit bonus and 77 free spins on your first deposit of at least AU$20.

How to Sign-Up & Claim Casino Bonuses in Australia

If you’ve never claimed a casino bonus before, follow the steps below to claim Ignition’s welcome offer. The steps will be similar to most online casinos, so you can check them out even if you’d rather claim another bonus from our list.

1. Head to the Casino’s Homepage

Visit Ignition by clicking here

Click “Play Now”

Fill out the form with your personal details and click “Register”

2. SMS Verification

Ignition will send a code to verify your phone number

Enter the code you received on your phone to verify your number

3. Log-In, Deposit & Claim Ignition’s Bonus

Log in using your credentials if you’re not automatically logged in already

Click “Deposit”

Select a payment method and opt-in for Ignition’s welcome bonus

Deposit and start playing casino games

Ready to Claim a Top Casino Bonus in Australia?

With a virtually never-ending list of casino bonuses in Australia, we had to make a few tough decisions before coming up with this list.

We recommend Ignition’s $3,000 poker and casino welcome offer for all Australians who want the biggest value for their money. Ricky Casino is another great option to consider as there are as many as 550 free spins on tap for new players.

Better yet, check our list of best casino bonuses in Australia again and pick one that best suits your needs. Finally, remember that gambling is risky and that you should always play responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.