Feeling sick and tired of the same old and would happily try the best new online casinos in Australia?

After all, the newest Australian online casinos usually come with more valuable bonuses, the latest casino games, and super-reliable customer support.

That being said, after endless hours of research, we are ready to help you pick out the best new online casino Australia has to offer.

Following our strict ranking methodology and score-based ranking, the best new gambling site turned out to be Ricky Casino, but we’ve found many other casino sites nearly as good.

Ready to gamble at a new casino? Let’s dive in.

Best New Online Casinos in Australia:

1. Ricky Casino – Best New Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to AU$7,500 & 550 free spins

More than 2,000 online pokies

22 roulette variants

About 20 different live games

24/7 live chat support

Great mobile experience

Online since 2019

Cons:

Jackpot prizes aren’t visible until you open the game

If you want to play at the best new casino for Australians, look no further than Ricky Casino. This casino has a large selection of more than 2,000 pokies and many different variants for games like roulette, blackjack, and video poker.

Since starting in 2019, this website quickly rose to become the best Australian online casino site in many people’s eyes. For this reason, it is also our choice for the best new casino in Australia.

Pokie Experience: 4.6/5

With over 2,000 different pokies to play, Ricky Casino has a better selection than most of the top new online casinos. Some of our favourites include Book of Anime, Magic Spins, and 9 Lions. They also have more than 20 different software providers powering all the online pokies.

Our only complaint with the slot machines at this casino is the layout for the page of progressive jackpot games. Typically, most casinos will show the current pot amount in the progressive jackpots. To access this information here, you need to enter the game first.

Table Games: 4.9/5

Perhaps what stands out the most in the table games section at this casino online is that they have 22 different roulette variants. Some of our favourites are American Roulette, Eternal Roulette, and Gold Roulette.

In addition, this casino offers single-player variants for video poker, baccarat, blackjack, Sic Bo, and even Texas Hold ‘Em. There are more than 65 different table games that you can choose from — a number unmatched by most Australian casino sites.

Live Casino: 4.8/5

There are about 19 different real money games that you can play with a live dealer. This includes popular games like baccarat, blackjack, and roulette. There are approximately five different blackjack tables with human dealers and various stake sizes.

Baccarat is clearly the most popular game at this live casino, with six different tables to choose from. We also found three different live roulette tables.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

Ricky Casino’s welcome offer is one of the best casino bonuses in Australia you’ll ever see. Throughout your first ten deposits, you can claim up to AU$7,500 in bonus cash.

In addition to the bonus funds, you’ll also get up to 550 free spins if you opt-in for each deposit bonus.

2. Hellspin – Best Loyalty Program of all New Australian Casino Sites

Pros:

Bonus up to AU$1,200 & 150 free spins

Diverse live casino game lineup

Consistent gambling tournaments

VIP program with generous bonuses

Beautiful interface

Founded in 2020

Cons:

Bonus value is a little low

If you value an excellent loyalty program when searching the newest casinos for Australians, this should be the first new online casino you sign up for.

In addition to an excellent selection of VIP bonuses and tournaments for players, this site has a nice interface and many live games to check out.

Pokie Experience: 4.7/5

This site has thousands of pokies for you to check out. There are also approximately 40 game software providers, including top dogs such as Apollo, Mascot, and Wazdan.

Some of our favourite pokies include Aloha King Elvish, Spinbox, and Book of Cairo. Players can search for individual games, look at the newest, and scroll through the most popular pokies. However, there is no dedicated page for jackpot pokies, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find them.

Table Games: 4.4/5

We genuinely hope this casino follows the steps of other new casinos by adding a dedicated table game page. However, if you know the table game you want to play by name, you can effortlessly search it and find the different single-player variants.

After searching “blackjack,” for example, we were presented with more than 30 different variants, including Ultimate Blackjack, Blackjack Surrender, and Mobile Blackjack. We also found more than 20 variants each for popular games like video poker and roulette.

Live Casino: 5/5

The live casino stands out here compared to most new online casinos. Instead of the typical lineup that only includes games like blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, this casino offers these and much more.

At this live casino, you can also play games like Texas Holdem, Wheel of Fortune, Lucky 5, Dice Duel, War of Bets, Music Wheel, and much more. Just keep in mind that bonus cash earned from the welcome bonus cannot be used on live games.

Welcome Bonus: 4.3/5

You are eligible for deposit bonuses on your first two deposits at HellSpin. The total bonus is AU$1,200 and 150 free spins for new users. However, you must meet the 40x wagering requirements to cash out any of these funds.

There is also a loyalty program that you can start playing on if you want to get bonuses without steep wagering requirements.

Each AU$2 you bet on slots counts as one comp point (or CP). When you reach VIP level 12, you can get AU$200,000 in money that can be wagered with low 3x wagering requirements.

3. Skycrown – Best New Casino in Australia for Pokies

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to AU$3,000

350 free spins for new users

High jackpots & pokie selection

Online since 2022

Cons:

Bonus lasts for five days

Higher wagering requirements

Skycrown is the newest online casino on this page, but they’ve spared no effort in delivering the sickest lineup of pokies and progressive jackpots for Australian players.

Pokie Experience: 4.9/5

With hundreds (if not thousands) of pokies on which you can use the AU$3,000 welcome bonus, pokie lovers will quickly find themselves in heaven at this new casino. Some of the top pokies include Sea Secret, Reels on Fire, and Camino de Chili.

There are more than 100 different progressive pokies to check out. The ones with the highest jackpots also clearly list how much you can win before loading the game and entering. Master of Xmas had a ginormous pot of about AU$300,000 at writing. And we all know how much Aussies love Xmax… on the beach.

Table Games: 4/5

Much like what we see at Hellspin, this is a casino that could use some re-ordering in its table game section.

Each game is thrown together on one page, with no filtering criteria. When scrolling through the collection, you will find casino classics like video poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and Texas Hold ‘Em.

Live Casino: 4.8/5

The live casino at Skycrown is one of the reasons that this is one of the best online casinos in Australia.

There is a dedicated lobby for those who want to play Vivogaming live casino games, including classics like roulette, bingo, blackjack, baccarat, and more.

Some of our favourite rare picks include Magic Wheel and keno. In the future, we hope that this casino will increase its collection of different game shows. This would also help make it one of the best casinos online.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

The welcome bonus is high-quality because the deposit bonuses can be used on most online pokies. In total, you can get up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins with this bonus.

There are two catches here, though. For starters, the bonus cash is only valid for five days. Therefore, you should only sign up and deposit if you are ready to play extensively enough to meet this bonus in the allotted time. There is also a steep 40x wagering requirement that you need to complete to become eligible for withdrawals.

4. Wild Fortune – Best New Casino Tournaments for Australian Players

Pros:

Welcome bonus up to AU$2,000 & 175 spins

Tournament prizes up to AU$750,000

Competitions for slots and live games

Founded in 2020

Cons:

45x wagering requirements

Casino interface is not organised

If you’re a competitive player, Wild Fortune might be your best option. With various competitions underway at any moment, this site stands among other real money online casinos in Australia for those seeking healthy competition.

Pokie Experience: 4.5/5

One thing we like is how there are hundreds of different high-quality pokies on this site, such as Buffalo Power Megaways, Master of Gold, and Bank Robbers.

In addition, games with high jackpots typically show the jackpot amount on the main pokie page before you click and load the game.

Bank Robbers, for example, had a pot of about AU$150,000. However, there are no working filtering criteria for the pokies other than by game software providers. When we tried to filter by jackpot, nothing came up, despite pots being shown on some games.

Table Games: 4.2/5

Despite having many different variants for games like blackjack, poker, baccarat, and roulette, there isn’t a dedicated table games section.

Therefore, the search button will be your best pal at Wild Fortune. There are more than enough RNG table games to dig into, though.

Live Casino: 4.2/5

There are 19 live dealer games in Wild Fortune’s live casino section. They’re all featured on the same page without dedicated categories, but considering the number isn’t too high, you’ll have no trouble finding the one you like.

Blackjack and roulette dominate the lobby, but you’ll also find a few baccarat tables to join.

Welcome Bonus: 4.4/5

Wild Fortune’s welcome bonus spans your first three deposits. There is a bonus of up to AU$2,000 and 175 free spins in total. However, the 45x wagering requirement might be a little hard to meet. It is possible, though — you’ll just need to spend more time playing.

As mentioned, the tournaments are one of the ways that this casino separates itself from other casinos online. At writing, we found a live casino tournament with an AU$750,000 prize pool, a slot tournament awarding 500 free spins, and another slot tournament with a massive AU$750,000 prize pool.

That said, casino tournaments are the primary attraction of this brand new Australian online casino.

5. BitDreams – Highest Selection of Games of all New Aussie Casinos

Pros:

Bonuses on your first three deposits

Total bonus up to AU$3,000 and 200 free spins

More than 4,000 different games

Great jackpots

Cons:

High 50x wagering requirements

No dedicated table games section

This should be your first choice if you want to access the highest selection of games available in a new casino in Australia. BitDreams has more than 4,000 different games ready to play, and you’d be hard-pressed to find another site with a wider variety.

Pokie Experience: 4.7/5

If you want a top-tier pokie experience, this is another one of the best new gambling sites to check out. There is a constantly-evolving catalogue of new games, with Maneki 88 Gold, Sugar Drop, and Aztec Fire making up some of the latest additions.

We also like how this casino has a sizeable collection of different jackpots over AU$200,000 at writing. These pots were found on Reels of Wealth, Pirate Jackpots, Faerie Spells, and more.

Indeed, BitDreams hosts some of the best online pokies in Australia.

Table Games: 3.7/5

The table games at this casino are highly unorganised and often mixed into the live dealer section. This can cause quite a bit of confusion for those who want to play a single-player table game.

In the live casino section, we find single-player games like Oasis Poker, Multihand Blackjack, Blackjack VIP, Baccarat PRO, European Roulette, and various others, which do not have live dealers.

This needs to be addressed by the casino to both improve this score and help users have a more positive experience.

Live Casino: 4/5

There are various games with real human dealers at BitDreams, including baccarat, blackjack, and roulette.

As mentioned, they are mixed in with single-player variants of these games. Therefore, you’ll need to enter each game manually to confirm that it is a real human dealer. This is not exactly something we’d call user-friendly.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

The total value of the casino bonus for new players at this casino adds up to AU$3,000 and 200 free spins. You’ll get a deposit bonus on your first, second, and third deposit. The most valuable one is the first deposit bonus, which is a 100% bonus up to AU$750 and 100 free spins.

However, remember that there is a high 50x wagering requirement. It’s not impossible to meet it, but it will require a mix of luck and prolonged gaming sessions.

Things to Look for in New Australian Online Casinos: Our Ranking Methodology

If you decide to find a worthy best Australian casino yourself, make sure you pay attention to the criteria below — we’ve relied on them to rank the very casinos you see in this article.

Number & Quality of Pokies & Jackpots:

The first thing you should be on the lookout for is the number and quality of the different pokies offered by an online casino. Look for many different themes, game providers, and overall quantity. Next, check out the jackpots section to see if sizeable pots are worth playing for.

Experience of Single Player Table Games:

Online casinos typically feature table games that are either live or single-player. If you’re a fan of these single-player games, you should check out the different games offered, the quality of the graphics, the variety, and whether or not they have your favourite game.

Live Casino Games Diversity & Overall Quality:

The live dealer games are essential for online casino players that like to play more than just online pokies. We only chose online gambling websites that are both new and have a nice collection of different live games.

Welcome Bonuses for New Players:

Online casino bonuses are one of the main things that draw players to new casino sites. When looking through the latest online casinos for Australian players, we kept the casino bonuses and wagering requirements in mind to ensure that new players get the most bang for their buck after signing up.

Fairness:

It goes without saying that each new Australian casino featured in this article is licensed, secure, and reliable. We’d never recommend a casino site we wouldn’t play at ourselves.

Guide to Gambling at Brand New Online Casinos in Australia

What New Online Casinos Can Australians Play at?

There are many different new online casino sites for Australian players, but not all of them are worth your time and money. We recommend you start by first checking out Ricky Casino, Hellspin, and Skycrown if you want to avoid all the landmines and enjoy a positive experience.

What is the Most Trusted New Online Casino in Australia?

Typically, new online casinos don’t have quite as much of a background of trust as other AU online casinos. That said, Ricky Casino should be the first place you check out in the online gambling industry if you value trust the most.

Which New Australian Online Casino Pays Out the Most?

There is no definitive answer to which Australian casino pays out the most, as it depends on several factors, including the type of games offered, the odds, and whether you’re playing jackpot games or not.

If you want the best chance to win big, play progressive jackpot pokies, but keep in mind that your chances of winning are really slim.

Can I Win a Jackpot at New Australian Casinos?

You can indeed win a jackpot at new online gambling sites in Australia, but you need to keep it real and understand that your chances are pretty small. That said, you’ll find the best selection of progressive jackpots at Skycrown.

How Do I Choose the Best New Australian Casino?

First, start by checking the number of online pokies and jackpots and whether or not you would play a particular game on the site.

Then, check out the table games and see if they offer classic casino games you enjoy playing along with live dealer alternatives. Furthermore, check out the welcome bonus and ensure you have a fair chance at meeting the terms and cashing out.

Above all, make sure to check the casino’s licensing, as playing at unregulated casinos is just a bad, very bad move.

Comparison of the Top 5 Newest Online Casinos in Australia

As a brief recap, here are the top five new online casinos and why we chose them:

Ricky Casino: If you’re looking for the ultimate gambling experience in Australia – you should look no further than Ricky Casino. This new casino site features an excellent game selection, paired with a welcome package that spans your first ten deposits for a total of AU$7,500 and 550 free spins.

Hellspin: This is the first online gaming site you should check out if you want to join the best VIP program and get consistent deposit bonuses. Hellspin is also a fantastic new online casino for live dealer games. If you like what you hear, join HellSpin to claim an AU$1,200 welcome bonus.

Skycrown: If you simply want to play at the newest online gaming site with the best pokie jackpots, this should be the first place you go. Besides the many progressive jackpots on hand, you can claim up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins on your first five deposits.

Wild Fortune: You come here for the best overall experience for tournaments. Each game category has its own tournaments with some sick prizes up for grabs. You can get started with a nice 100% deposit bonus of up to AU$2,000, along with 175 free spins.

BitDreams: This should be your top choice if you simply want access to the highest number of online casino games. There are over 4,000 titles to explore, each powered by reputable game studios. The welcome bonus here is up to AU$3,000 and 200 free spins.

How to Sign Up at New Australian Online Casinos

If you have never used new online casinos in Australia before, here is how to get started step-by-step; we’ll use Ricky Casino to give you an example.

Step 1. Head Over to the Ricky Casino Site

Follow this link to visit Ricky Casino and click the “Create Account” button in the middle of your screen.

Step 2. Fill in Your Information

In the window that pops up, you need to fill in basic information like your email, password, country, and currency to make your account. Accept the terms and conditions and click “Sign Up” to finalise the registration process.

Step 3. Select Your Bonus, Deposit, & Play

After making an account, head to the deposit page and find the promotion you want to activate. Select a payment method and deposit at least AU$30 to trigger the welcome bonus. If you want to deposit less, you won’t be eligible to claim the offer.

Once your funds arrive, you can start playing casino games for real money at Ricky Casino!

Ready to Play at One of the Top New Online Casinos in Australia?

Since new online casinos in Australia still have a reputation to earn, we strongly recommend you stick with our list of tested and approved gambling sites.

That said, if you want to play at the best overall new Australian online casino, then Ricky Casino should be your first choice. Hellspin is another excellent option if you want to be part of a top-tier VIP program.

If you’d like to keep your options open, you can always create multiple accounts at different casinos and explore a bit before making your final decision.

In the end, remember to gamble responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

