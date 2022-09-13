This time around, Ricky Casino came out on top with a great selection of 16 blackjack variants (both RNG and live) and a superb welcome package up to AU$7,500.

Playing blackjack online in Australia is easy since every online casino offers at least some blackjack variants.

But finding the best online blackjack sites in today’s overly saturated gambling market… Well, we wouldn’t call that easy. With that in mind, we’ve spent the past few weeks trying to figure out which is the best online casino to play blackjack in Australia — and we came up with a list.

This time around, Ricky Casino came out on top with a great selection of 16 blackjack variants (both RNG and live) and a superb welcome package up to AU$7,500.

But each site has at least a few blackjack games not available elsewhere. Let’s check them all out.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia

1. Ricky Casino – Best Online Blackjack Site in Australia Overall

Pros:

16+ real money blackjack games

Free blackjack games without registering

Welcome bonus up to AU$7,500

550 free spins for new arrivals

Cryptocurrencies accepted

Offers regular free spins and match deposit bonuses

Cons:

Only 5 deposit options available

Being owned by Dama N.V. and licensed by Curacao eGaming, Ricky Casino is one of the most trusted online casinos — and it’s also the best casino to play blackjack online in Australia, according to our research.

Blackjack Variety – 4.8/5

Ricky Casino houses quite a few online blackjack variations you get to explore as soon as you register for an account. To access the casino’s blackjack tables, click on the Table tab on the main menu.

Once here, you have a wonderful selection of the most popular classic table games at your disposal, including European Blackjack, American Blackjack, Blackjack Low, Blackjack VIP, Blackjack Surrender, Multihand Blackjack Pro, and much more.

As expected from the best blackjack site for Australian players, Ricky Casino does not have a shortage of live blackjack games either.

Some of the best live dealer blackjack games featured on the site are VIP Blackjack and live dealer versions of European and American Blackjack. The best part, you can play free blackjack games at Ricky Casino without registering for an account first.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.9/5

If you ever need a change of scenery, you can test your luck on Triple Edge Poker, Top Card Trumps, Pontoon, Baccarat, Sic Bo, Oasis Poker, and quite a few other classic table and card games.

If you’re into pokies, Ricky Casino does not disappoint. You’ll find some of the best online pokies in Australia powered by IGT, BetSoft, NoLimit City, Yggdrasil Gaming, and other top-notch developers.

At Ricky Casino, you also have an excellent variety of lottery, online bingo, and scratch card games. All RNG-powered games are accessible in free/demo play mode, so you can always taste the waters for free before putting real money on the line.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

Ricky Casino offers an extremely generous welcome bonus that grants you up to AU$7,500 in bonus funds and 550 free spins on All Lucky Clovers 5.

This welcome bonus package is divided into ten match deposit bonus offers. On your first deposit, you are eligible for a 100% match deposit bonus of up to AU$500 and 100 free spins.

On your subsequent deposits, you can claim 50% match bonuses up to AU$1,000 and AU$500, alongside 50 free spins daily. To qualify, you’ll need to deposit at least AU$30. It should be noted that classic table games, including blackjack, count 5% towards the wagering requirements.

While 5% is a low contribution, and you’ll most of the time be better off playing pokies with bonus funds, it’s good that Ricky at least allows you to hit the blackjack tables with an active bonus — unlike many Australian casinos that won’t.

Ricky Casino also offers 50% reload bonuses up to AU$300 every single Friday, while every Wednesday, you can claim 200 free spins if you fund your account with at least AU$30. VIP and special birthday bonuses are also available at Ricky Casino.

Join Ricky Casino to claim up to AU$7,500 in bonus funds that you can use to play blackjack

Related Post: Best online pokies in Australia

2. SkyCrown – Best Live Blackjack Site in Australia

Pros:

Games by numerous top-notch software developers

LuckyStreak and OneTouch live blackjack titles

Free online blackjack without registering

Welcome package up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins

Wager-free cashback bonuses on live blackjack and other games

Cons:

Fees when withdrawing via bank transfer

SkyCrown Casino offers loads of games and much more under a single roof. This AU casino is also one of few blackjack sites specifically designed to appeal to Aussie players.

There is so much more about SkyCrown Casino that makes it one of the best options for Aussie blackjack fans, so keep reading to find out more.

Blackjack Variety – 5/5

SkyCrown Casino houses almost every imaginable game by Play’n GO, Microgaming, Evolution Gaming, BGaming, Booongo, and numerous other developers. That said, you can rest assured that loads of blackjack tables are also featured.

If you are interested in RNG-powered blackjack titles, we recommend you check out BetSoft’s American and 21 Burn Blackjack, Playson’s Blackjack Low, BGaming’s Blackjack Surrender, and Platipus’ VIP Blackjack.

SkyCrown also has quite a few other blackjack games inspired by Las Vegas land-based casino games, including Double Exposure Blackjack, Classic Multihand Blackjack, and Multihand Blackjack Pro.

If you want to play live blackjack, SkyCrown Casino is one of the best options. Its live blackjack lobby is packed with Blackjack 6, Live Blackjack by OneTouch, and VIP Blackjack by LuckyStreak, among other games.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.7/5

If you want to enjoy awesome online gambling sessions on other games, SkyCrown does not disappoint. The selection of classic table and card games is packed with American Roulette, Baccarat, Casino Hold’em, High Draw Law, and many other games that come with a low house edge.

Like other top sites catering to players from Australia, SkyCrown Casino does not have a shortage of online pokies and jackpot games. In addition, you can play crypto-friendly games, including Folsom Prison, Gold Rush Hold and Win, and Blockchain Megaways.

Live crypto games are also featured, so if you plan to use crypto deposit options, consider checking out these games.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.6/5

SkyCrown Casino offers a wonderful sign-up bonus package worth up to AU$3,000 and 350 free spins. The sign-up bonus package features five match deposit bonuses, each requiring a minimum deposit of AU$30. Also, each first deposit bonus is attached with a 40x wagering requirement.

SkyCrown also takes care of its high rollers by offering a 50% welcome high roller bonus worth up to AU$3,000. Then, there is also a great welcome live casino offer that can get you cashback bonuses without wagering requirements.

If you plan on using crypto to play here, consider claiming the casino’s 10% wager-free crypto cashback bonus. In addition, the casino offers 10% live casino cashback bonuses worth up to AU$1,500 every week.

Claim a 10% live cashback bonus at SkyCrown

3. Ignition – No. 1 Site to Play Blackjack Online in Australia with Crypto

Pros:

Great range of betting limits at blackjack tables

Live blackjack included

Cryptocurrencies accepted

25x wagering requirement on the sign-up bonus

Sign-up bonus of up to $3,000 on poker and pokies

Cons:

Limited selection of games

Credit card deposit fees

Ignition Casino has been around long enough to establish a stellar reputation among blackjack players in Australia. It’s our top pick for the day if you’re going to use cryptocurrencies to play blackjack.

Blackjack Variety – 4.7/5

Compared to other blackjack Australia online casinos, Ignition does not house as many RNG blackjack options. Still, if playing blackjack in a safe and reputable environment is your priority, Ignition is a great choice.

The games that appear on this site are brought to you by BetSoft, Rival Gaming, and Realtime Gaming. The online blackjack lobby at Ignition Casino has Classic Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, European Blackjack, Zappit Blackjack, and Classic Single Deck Blackjack, among several other games.

When it comes to Ignition’s live dealer blackjack options, you can play Blackjack Early Payout and a few other variants. Blackjack tables are open 27/4; more than 25 are available, so you can always get seated immediately. Also, the betting limits accommodate both high rollers and low-stakes players.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.4/5

Ignition Casino has a collection of over 120 games, many of which are classic card and table games. If you want to take a break from playing blackjack, try your luck on American Roulette, European Roulette, Classic Baccarat, and others.

At Ignition Casino, you can also play a couple of online bingo and keno games, but it should be noted that the selection of instant-win games is slightly limited.

As for online pokies, Ignition offers a stunning selection of progressive jackpots but lacks classic 3-reel and 5-reel pokies. Indeed, there are around 60 pokies available, which is just enough for recreational gamblers, but the selection is seriously lacking if you seek variety.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Like the two previously mentioned blackjack Australia sites, Ignition Casino offers a hefty sign-up bonus to all newcomers. Fund your account via Bitcoin or any other accepted payment option, and make yourself eligible for the casino’s sign-up bonus worth up to AU$3,000.

If you use traditional payment options, the welcome offer maxes out at AU$2,000.

You can also get $100 through the casino’s Referral Program and boost your bankroll by becoming a member of the Ignition Casino Loyalty Program.

Weekly reload bonuses are also available; some specifically cater to crypto gambling fans. Unfortunately, not many Ignition Casino bonuses are designed with blackjack fans in mind but instead focus on those who prefer poker (the real poker with tournaments and cash tables).

Claim up to AU$3,000 at Ignition on your first deposit

4. Joe Fortune – Best Bonuses of all Blackjack Sites for Aussies

Pros:

Features blackjack guides

Many awesome RNG-powered blackjack options

Special crypto welcome bonus

Generous bonus package up to $5,000

Cons:

Not so many live blackjack tables

High wagering requirements

Joe Fortune is a crypto-friendly website that almost has it all — and it’s the only true-blue blackjack site on our list.

In terms of bonuses and game variety, not many casinos can match Joe Fortune, especially if you are looking for a generous sign-up bonus to get started in the right direction.

Blackjack Variety – 4.4/5

Once you register for an account at Joe Fortune, you will come across top-notch games by many industry giants, including Realtime Gaming, iSoftBet, and Rival Gaming. To help its blackjack fans easily find their favourite games, the casino has a separate Blackjack section on the main menu.

The blackjack lobby is packed with Blackjack Perfect Pairs, European Blackjack, Double Deck Blackjack, Classic Single Deck Blackjack, and Zappit Blackjack, alongside several other popular variants.

Before making your first deposit at Joe Fortune, we recommend you look at the casino’s online blackjack guide. The guide explains the most basic blackjack winning strategy to help you increase your chances.

Joe Fortune also features several live dealer blackjack options, including Early Payout Blackjack and Classic Blackjack. Some blackjack options at Joe Fortune come with a late surrender feature.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.5/5

The casino utilises software by different top-notch developers, which means you’ll find a great mix of variety and quality.

If you click on the Table Games tab featured on the main menu, you will access Caribbean Hold’em Poker, Classic Baccarat, American Roulette, Classic European Roulette, Craps, Spin the Wheel, and loads of other games.

Joe Fortune also has an awesome selection of popular pokies, including the best releases by RTG and Rival, such as A Night With Cleo, Mythic Wolf, Moon Sisters, and Fury of Zeus. Many pokies are attached with fixed and progressive jackpots.

The casino’s selection of specialty games features several online bingo and keno games. On the downside, you won’t be able to access the free-to-play mode as an unregistered member, so if you want to play just for fun, check out our first two picks.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4.7/5

Creating an account with Joe Fortune makes you eligible for three match deposit bonuses.

On your first deposit, you can claim a 100% bonus of up to $1,000 and 30 free spins. After depositing for the second time, you can claim a 65% bonus up to $1,000; on your third deposit, you can claim another 100% bonus up to $2,000. Essentially, you can win up to $5,000 in bonus funds as a new player.

Joe Fortune also offers a special crypto sign-up bonus to its newcomers who prefer using cryptocurrencies. The crypto sign-up bonus is also worth up to $5,000, but the match percentage is higher.

Both sign-up offers carry a 50x wagering requirement (which is pretty high), and the minimum deposit is $20.

Claim up to $5,000 in bonus funds on your first three deposits at Joe Fortune

5. HellSpin – Best Site to Play Multi-Hand Blackjack in Australia

Pros:

Games by over 30 software developers

20+ RNG-powered blackjack titles

Play for fun without registering

Sign-up bonus up to AU$1,200 and 150 free spins

Cons:

40x wagering requirements

Not many regular bonuses and promotions

HellSpin is one of the newest blackjack sites to open its virtual doors for Australian players, and it’s our top pick for fans of multi-hand blackjack.

Blackjack Variety – 4.7/5

HellSpin features top-notch games by over 30 developers, and many of these focus on classic table and card games, including blackjack.

For blackjack fans, HellSpin offers American Blackjack, VIP Blackjack, European Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, 21 Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, Super 7 Blackjack, Multi-Hand Blackjack, and Premium Blackjack, among other variants.

The best part, you can play these games for fun in free/demo play mode without creating an account.

If you are more interested in playing with real dealers, HellSpin has a wonderful selection of live games, including Live VIP Blackjack, DSP Blackjack, and EMA Blackjack.

Selection of Other Casino Games – 4.7/5

The casino’s selection of other classic table and card games is equally impressive. Upon registering for an account, you can play Classic French Roulette, European Roulette, Mini Baccarat, Classic Oasis Poker, Caribbean Beach Poker, Teen Patti, and many more.

If you are into pokies, HellSpin does not fail to deliver. The casino’s selection of pokies features both popular and less-known titles, with every type of pokie game imaginable included (three and five-reelers, Megaways, jackpots, bonus buys, etc.).

HellSpin Casino also caters to Aussie fans of instant-win games as the gaming lobby is packed with scratch cards, bingo, and even a couple of keno games.

Bonuses and Promotions – 4/5

Before you place your first bet on your favourite blackjack game, consider taking advantage of the casino’s sign-up bonus worth up to AU$1,200 and 150 free spins. Upon joining the casino, deposit at least AU$25 to claim its first 100% match deposit bonus worth up to AU$300 and 100 free spins.

As a second-time depositor, you can grab a 50% bonus of up to AU$900. It’s a pretty decent welcome package, but it cannot compete with our better-ranked picks as it maxes out at AU$1,200 and carries a 40x wagering requirement.

Once you become a regular, you can claim a 50% reload bonus of up to AU$600 once a week.

Claim up to AU$1,200 in bonus funds and 150 free spins at HellSpin Casino

How We Ranked the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Australia

Selection of Blackjack Titles:

To present you with the best blackjack variety, we assessed each casino’s game library. Casinos with more blackjack variants (both live and RNG) and broad stake limits for players of all stripes ranked higher.

Selection of Other Games:

The availability of other games was yet another crucial factor in our ranking methodology. We looked into the casinos’ selection of live games, classics, instant-win, pokies, and other games. We also checked the availability of free/demo play options.

Selection of Bonuses and Promotions:

The experience of playing your favourite games in a safe environment is significantly enriched when you have generous bonuses at your disposal. Hence, while ranking Australian blackjack sites, we thoroughly checked their bonuses’ value and fully assessed their terms and conditions.

Related Posts:

Guide to Playing Blackjack Online in Australia

Can I Play Online Blackjack for Free in Australia?

Yes, many Australian blackjack sites, including some of our top picks, let you play your favourite card game in free/demo play mode. This is a great feature, especially if you’ve never played the game before and you’d rather explore before putting real money on the line.

Where Can I Play Live Online Blackjack in Australia?

Many Australian blackjack sites have live dealer games, and all you have to do is create an account and deposit money to play. We recommend Casino SkyCrown if you’re looking for the widest live blackjack variety in Australia.

Can I Claim a Blackjack Bonus in Australia?

Yes, every modern online casino welcomes you on board by offering a sign-up bonus, including all of the blackjack sites featured here.

If you join Ricky Casino, you can claim up to AU$7,500 in bonus funds that you can use to play blackjack games. If you’re looking for cashback, join SkyCrown to benefit from a 10% live cashback that also accounts for losses on live BJ variants.

Can I Play Live Blackjack in Free/Demo Play Mode in Australia?

No, Australian online blackjack sites won’t allow you to play live blackjack for free. In fact, this is a common practice in the entire iGaming community. You can play free blackjack virtual games, though.

Can I Make Payments in Cryptocurrencies at Australian Blackjack Sites?

Yes, numerous Australian blackjack casinos accept cryptocurrencies, including all of our top 5 picks. We recommend Ignition as one of the best blackjack sites to join if you’re looking to play with crypto.

Can I Play Live Blackjack on My Mobile Device in AU?

Of course, all modern blackjack sites in Australia are compatible with mobile devices. All of our top picks have fully-responsive mobile websites that scale down to perfection when you load them via your smartphone and allow you to play each and every game they have.

What is the Best Site to Play Blackjack Online in Australia?

The official results from our research pointed out that the best blackjack site in Australia is Ricky Casino. Not only does it have a good mix of live and RNG blackjack games, but it also offers great value for your money with epic bonuses and a massive library of other casino games.

Comparison of the Top 5 Australian Online Blackjack Sites

Ricky Casino: If you are looking for the best blackjack experience in Australia, Ricky Casino is the place to be. There are over 16 blackjack options at your disposal, including live dealers and RNG games with broad stake sizes, and you can get started with an AU$7,500 and 550 free spins welcome package that spans your first ten deposits.

SkyCrown: SkyCrown is our top pick for live blackjack. The sheer variety of live games isn’t the only thing of value we found here, as you’ll also benefit from dedicated live casino bonuses and cashback that you won’t find elsewhere.

Ignition: Ignition Casino is one of the most popular options for Aussie fans of crypto online gambling. If you prefer your deposits in cryptocurrencies, join Ignition to claim up to AU$3,000 in bonus funds evenly split between poker and casino games. To note, there are over 25 live blackjack games here.

Joe Fortune: Joe Fortune is the blackjack site you choose if you’re looking for generous bonuses. You can claim up to a $5,000 welcome package, and if you use crypto, the match percentage goes as high as 150% on your first deposit.

HellSpin: HellSpin has one of the biggest selections of multi-hand blackjack titles, while live blackjack options are not missing either. If you decide to give HellSpin a chance, you can get started with AU$1,200 in bonus funds on top of 150 free spins.

How to Sign Up at the Best Australian Online Blackjack Site

If this is your first time visiting Ricky Casino, this is a handy step-by-step guide for getting started at our top pick. If you’d instead join another AU blackjack site, the process will likely be very similar.

Step One – Head to the Casino Site

Follow this link to visit Ricky Casino

Click on the Create Account tab

Enter your email and country of residence

Choose your password and preferred currency

Step Two – Verify Your Account

Open your email

Find the email sent by the casino

Click on the link provided in the mail

You have verified your account

Step Three – Deposit and Start Playing Blackjack

Log into your account

Click on the Deposit tab

Add additional information

Choose your deposit option

Follow the on-screen instructions to deposit

Enjoy playing blackjack !

Ready to Play Blackjack Online in Australia?

The team behind the scene did all the hard work for you, so you have everything you need to get started with blackjack online in Australia immediately.

Quite a few online casinos exceeded our expectations, but we have to recommend Ricky Casino as the best option thanks to its bonus that’ll stretch your money as far as it’ll go and the lovely blackjack variants at your disposal.

If you do not find Ricky Casino worth your time, feel free to choose any site from our list, as they’re all licensed and offer great value for your money.

Ultimately, remember to play responsibly, and never, ever, call a card when you have 17 or better!

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.