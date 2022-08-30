Well, the best thing to do is consider a few factors: bonus offers, reputation, mobile and desktop site design, choice of games, and overall user experience.

With so many real money online casinos in Australia, how do you even know where to start looking?

Well, the best thing to do is consider a few factors: bonus offers, reputation, mobile and desktop site design, choice of games, and overall user experience.

That’s exactly what we did as we picked our best Australian online casinos. Based on this, we can tell you that the top one overall is Red Dog Casino. This place has one of the best welcome deposit bonuses we’ve ever seen – and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Interested? Read on to find out the rest of our favourite real money casinos for Aussie players.

Top Real Money Online Casinos in Australia

1. Red Dog Casino – Best Real Money Online Casino in Australia Overall

Pros:

320% bonus on your first deposit

All games available to play for free

Neat site design and theme

Premium customer support through live chat

Some of the best online pokies

Cons:

$150 minimum withdrawal threshold

The cute red-dog-themed casino site, aptly named Red Dog Casino, is our top pick overall and there are a lot of reasons for that. Let’s check ‘em out.

Desktop and mobile site: 4.8/5

The Red Dog website, complete with the cartoon red dog itself, is a joy to use on both desktop and mobile devices. Finding your way around it couldn’t be easier and it looks great, plus there’s a reasonable range of payment options including a few cryptocurrencies.

Something else to note here is the exquisite customer support available to all players at Red Dog. There are three options: email, phone, and live chat, but we prefer the latter. It’s available 24/7 and is super responsive, so you can get help quickly whenever you need it.

Casino bonus offers: 4.9/5

We’re not joking when we say that the 320% bonus you get on your first deposit at Red Dog is one of the highest percentages we have ever seen.

The only reason this bonus doesn’t have a clean 5/5 is that the max bonus amount is a little low, but that’s not going to be a problem for a lot of players.

Other than that, Red Dog offers a 24/7 reload bonus plus a new game bonus whenever they add a new pokie to their library.

Choice of pokies and other games: 4.5/5

At the time of writing, there are a total of 205 pokies available at Red Dog Casino, and that’s pretty decent. All of these pokies are from the best Aussie software developers of all, the one and only Real Time Gaming. That means the quality of the Red Dog pokies is very strong.

The rest of the game portfolio is pretty strong, too. Red Dog features a nice range of blackjack, bingo and video poker although we have had to take away a few points for the fact that there are no live casino games. If that’s something you’re looking to play, take a look at our no. 5 pick below, Hellspin.

Misc: 5/5

With such an incredible welcome bonus, high-quality pokies and some of the best customer support you’ll find in the world of online casino gaming, there’s no wonder Red Dog Casino is such a big deal right now. It’s definitely our favourite online casino site in Australia, and we’re sure you’ll like it too.

Click here to claim the best Red Dog bonuses

Related Post: Online Casinos in Australia

2. Aussie Play – Best Real Money Casino Welcome Bonus for AU Players

Pros:

5 fantastic Aussie casino bonus options

235% up to $2350 pokies bonus is the pick of the bunch

Choice of 11 live casino games

Fair wagering requirements

Cons:

Navigating the site is a little awkward

Aussie Play is really built for Australian people. The name and the theme are awesome and they’re not even our favourite thing about it. That goes to the welcome bonus options. best online casinos in Australia

Desktop and mobile site: 4.5/5

While the site itself looks great with some fun graphics and its awesome Aussie theme, we did feel that it was just a little bit difficult to find the things you need to find and this is especially true of the mobile site.

Other than that, things are pretty great here. There’s a reasonable range of payment options to make your deposit with, and 24/7 live chat support is on hand for those who need it.

Casino bonus offers: 5/5

Having the flexibility to pick your bonus really helps you feel like you’re in control of your own online casino experience. That’s exactly what you can do at Aussie Play, and the choices themselves are pretty awesome.

There are as many as five welcome bonus variations available here. The best one, in our opinion, is the 235% deposit bonus up to $2,350.

Choice of pokies and other games: 4.9/5

Like Red Dog, the main game provider for Aussie Play is the Aussie giants Real Time Gaming, but that’s not a bad thing. They’ve supplied over 200 awesome pokies to Aussie Play, so take your pick!

Aussie Play actually goes one better than Red Dog here, however, as it’s teamed up with Visionary iGaming to bring some live casino games to the table. On the site, you can play roulette, blackjack, and more.

Misc: 4.7/5

It was pretty neck and neck between Aussie Play and Red Dog Casino when we chose our top online casino site overall.

The bottom line is that they’re both amazing, and with Aussie Play’s amazing welcome bonus selection, it would be rude not to check it out! Click here to get started.

3. Ignition Casino – Top Real Money Australian Casino for Poker

Pros:

Over 30 jackpot pokies

25x wagering requirements on welcome bonus

Weekly deposit bonuses for all players

Great crypto first deposit bonus (2x $1,500)

One of the best online poker sites in the world

Cons:

Only around 70 classic pokies

Having the chance to win big comes from progressive jackpots. And that’s exactly what Ignition Casino does best, along with one of the best poker rooms for Aussie players.

Desktop and mobile site: 4.3/5

On a computer, the Ignition Casino site is pretty strong. It’s very minimal and that’s certainly going to appeal to a lot of players, especially considering how well set up the pages are.

Unfortunately, the mobile gaming experience isn’t so great with Ignition. While the site looks nice and feels good to use, a lot of the games are missing from it.

The range of payment options is good at Ignition Casino. It includes Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash as well as credit cards and Zelle. We might have liked to have seen a couple more crypto options, but the choice here will do the job for most.

Casino bonus offers: 4.8/5

The payment method you choose has an effect on the amount of bonus you can get as a new customer.

For crypto deposits, there’s up to $,3000 up for grabs with the bonus code “IGWPCB150” and that comes in the form of 150% up to $1,500 for your first deposit at the casino then the same again for your first poker deposit.

The bonus weighting is similar for credit cards, except this time around it’s 100% up to $1,000 for poker, then 100% up to $1,000 for the casino. For this, you’ll need to enter the code “IGWPCB150” instead.

Furthermore, players can take advantage of the Weekly Boost bonus offer: a 100% matched deposit every week, up to the value of $1,000. That really helps set Ignition Casino apart from the rest.

There’s also the benefit of the low wagering requirement here at 25x. This means you’ll only need to play through your bonus amount 25 times, and that’s quite a bit lower than some of our other recommendations today.

Choice of pokies and other games: 4.6/5

When it comes to progressive jackpot pokies, Ignition Casino has got it down. Progressive jackpots can result in massive prizes, so they can be a lot of fun!

Over 30 of the pokies at Ignition have progressive jackpots. Of those, we recommend in particular Gold Rush Gus. With this, you can have the chance to win over $200,000.

Ignition is also home to high-traffic poker tourneys, Monthly Milly being the most popular one, with a GTD of a million bucks.

The area in which Ignition Casino drops marks, however, is the amount of games available overall. There are only a little over 100 games overall on the site.

Don’t get us wrong, there are a few great games (including some live casino ones), but there’s a possibility that some players might want to see even more titles.

Misc: 4./5

Ignition Casino needs a few more games to its name to be competing for the top spot, but we like what we see here overall, especially with those wicked progressive jackpot pokies and its amazing poker platform.

Click here to get your Ignition poker & casino welcome bonus of up to 3,000

4. Sky Crown – Best Real Money Online Casino in Australia for Pokies

Pros:

Great desktop and mobile site design

Games from some strong software providers

Tons of great live casino games

Has some of the best online slots

Wide range of deposit options

Cons:

Some other casinos have more bonuses for regular players

With its fantastic design and huge range of games – especially online pokies – Sky Crown is truly an online casino site tailored to Aussie players.

Desktop and mobile site: 4.9/5

Sky Crown’s slightly spooky-themed website is a real treat for the eyes. Everything, from the graphics to the layout to the colour scheme, is on point, so if you’re into the theme, you’re gonna love it here. The same can be said for both the desktop and mobile site.

24/7 live chat support awaits those who need it, and anyone looking to pay for their deposits with cryptocurrency will be treated to a lot of choices: Dogecoin, Cardano, and Ripple, to name a few.

If it’s regular currency you’re looking to use, you’ll also be able to take your pick – ecoPayz, Neosurf, and MiFinity are just a few of the dozens of ways you can pay.

Casino bonus offers: 4.4/5

Use the code “SKY1” as you place your first deposit of between $20 and $100 to get it matched by 100%. You’ll also get 100 free spins to play on John Hunter and the Mayan Gods, a cracking slot from Pragmatic Play.

After that, you can choose to claim a second and third deposit bonus of 50% up to $200 and 75% up to $200 respectively, each with a handful of free spins.

Compared to some of the other casinos in our picks today, these aren’t the strongest welcome bonuses in the world.

There are a lot of other promotions on hand to keep players entertained after the welcome bonus is played through, so this is worth bearing in mind.

Choice of pokies and other games: 4.9/5

The online casino games available at Sky Crown are of supreme quality. That’s because they’re developed by some big players in game software, such as Yggdrasil Gaming and Playson.

These guys have made some of the finest pokies we’ve seen and are just a couple of the great developers in the Sky Crown portfolio.

And there’s a lot of games, too. Sky Crown has literally hundreds of pokies to its name as well as a very strong live casino game selection powered by Luckystream, Vivogaming, and a few others. You can play blackjack, roulette, and baccarat to your heart’s content here.

Misc: 4.8/5

Bucket loads of deposit options and great games all loaded up on a beautiful website? Sky Crown absolutely deserves the fourth spot on our list today. Click here to get started.

5. Hell Spin – No. 1 Real Money Australian Casino for Live Games

Pros:

Over 100 live casino games

Strong range of software providers

Play tournaments against other players

Weekly ‘Reload Bonus’

Cons:

Not all games available on mobile

The spooky casino theme continues with another cracking site, Hell Spin. Having only been created within the last year, it’s making a big name for itself already.

Desktop and mobile site: 4.7/5

We love the Halloween theme of Hell Spin and the way it’s been executed through a collection of cute cartoon characters and some neat graphics that look fantastic.

But it’s not just the aesthetics that Hell Spin has nailed – the functionality of the site is strong, too.

24/7 live chat support is available, plus a nice range of payment options such as Litecoin, Neteller and Skrill.

Casino bonus offers: 4.1/5

There are two deposit bonuses waiting for new players at Hell Spin: 100% up to $100 on your first with 100 free spins, and 50% up to $300 on your second with 50 free spins. They’re not the best in our list today in terms of overall value, but it’s still a decent boost to get you started.

What is cool, however, is the reload bonus, available every Wednesday. It gives all players 50% up to $200 with 100 free spins on your third one.

Another way to win extra promos at Hell Spin is through the tournaments against other players. The more you win on the site, the more points you get, and the higher up the rankings you’ll go with the chance to win cash at the top.

Choice of pokies and other games: 4.9/5

You’ll have a whole bunch of pokies to choose from at Hell Spin, and good ones too. We found games from Playtech, Playson, and Yggdrasil Gaming (three of the top software providers in the world), to name a few, so you already know the pokies are going to be high quality.

But the way that Hell Spin really goes to town here is through its live casino games. The portfolio is over 100 strong, which is more than most online casino sites in the world, let alone just Australia.

Misc: 4.5/5

Hell Spin really should be the first port of call for anyone who likes their casino games with a live dealer. Come for the games, stay for the awesome site.

Click here to claim the best bonuses at Hell Spin

How Did We Rank These Australian Real Money Casino Sites?

The real money casinos on our list today were chosen based on three main criteria that we know will be important to Aussie players. Take a look at a closer breakdown.

Desktop and Mobile Site:

There’s a lot that goes into making a great online casino site. The design itself (how it feels and how it looks), the number of payment options available (bonus points for some decent cryptocurrencies!), and the level of customer support (24/7 live chat is a must-have) are the big three.

Casino Bonus Offers:

Almost all Aussie casino sites offer new players some kind of bonus when they sign up for an account. This bonus can be a matched deposit bonus, free spins or something else altogether.

The higher bonus percentage and free spins on offer, the better. But the bonuses also need to be sensible with their terms and conditions. We’re talking about reasonable time limits and wagering requirements, so you don’t have to play through your bonus amount tons of times within a short timeframe,

Choice of Pokies and Other Games:

What good is an Aussie casino if it hasn’t got loads of great pokies to play!? We’ve been on the lookout for the best pokie selections with games from all the biggest software developers, so that we know the quality of the games is going to be up to scratch.

It’s not all about pokies, though. We also like to see other video casino games, like poker and roulette, as well as their live counterparts for players who like to play their casino games with a live dealer.

Related Reading: Best online casinos in the UK

Everything You Need to Know About Australian Online Casinos for Real Money

What Is the Best Online Casino for Real Money in Australia?

The best casino site for real money in Australia is Red Dog Casino, with its high-quality pokies and other casino games, a generous welcome bonus, and an easy-to-use website.

Which Australian Real Money Casino Games Payout the Best?

The best type of game for RTP and high payouts is blackjack. And of course, there are the progressive jackpot pokies that can payout potentially huge amounts should you be so lucky.

Basically, the games that payout the most have the highest RTPs. We can find out how much of our stake we can expect to receive back from a game by looking at its ‘RTP’ (Return to Player rate). A game with an RTP of 96% (the average for pokies) will pay back $960,000 for every million paid into it. This is, of course, in the long run, and it all ultimately comes down to luck.

Which Types of Casino Games Can I Play for Real Money at these Aussie Casinos?

You can play most casino games for real money at these Australian casinos, including:

Online pokies

Blackjack

Online roulette

Bingo

Video poker

Baccarat

What’s more, you can also play casino games against a live dealer.

The big games to play with a live dealer traditionally are blackjack, baccarat, and roulette, but a lot of online casinos will also offer live poker games as well as some more obscure ones such as Monopoly.

A lot of the live dealer casino games have different versions as well. For example, you could play American roulette or French roulette.

Can I Play at Real Money Australian Online Casinos for Free?

Yes. Some online casino sites like Red Dog will offer players the chance to play their pokies and other games for free to try them out before playing for real money. This is a great initiative, but as you might expect, there’s no way to win cash from them.

How Can I Withdraw Money from Real Money Aussie Online Casinos?

Online casinos have all sorts of different deposit and withdrawal methods, some more than others. So, if it’s a specific eWallet or cryptocurrency you’re looking to play with, check out any site’s information section to find out what’s available before jumping in.

And if you’re looking to play with cryptos, check out this list of the best Bitcoin casino sites.

Comparing the Top Real Money Casinos in Australia

To summarise, here’s a breakdown of our top five.

Red Dog Casino: The best real money casino in Australia. Red Dog has got it all, and you can take part in the fun with a stunning 320% match bonus. Just enter the code REDCOIN. Overall score: 99%

Aussie Play: A very close second place is awarded to Aussie Play, and it too has an awesome welcome bonus – 235% plus a whole lot of free spins to play with is waiting for you there. Overall score: 98%

Ignition Casino: Progressive jackpots and poker are something that not a lot of casinos get right. Ignition Casino has got that side of things down and you can get a welcome bonus of up to $3,000. Overall score: 95%

Sky Crown: The award for the most beautiful of our online casino sites goes to Sky Crown. See it for yourself and claim a 100% matched deposit bonus with SKY1 as your code. Overall score: 91%

Hell Spin: This spooky site has one of the best live casino game portfolios we’ve ever seen. Enjoy a double-matched deposit bonus and a Weekly Reload bonus here. Overall score: 89%

How to Sign up to a Real Money Casino in Australia

We picked Red Dog Casino as our top choice overall, so check out our guide to getting your new account and welcome bonus there. It should be a similar story for any other site you sign up for.

1. Hit the “Sign Up” Button

Head over to this link and hit the big, red “Sign Up” button in the middle of the screen. It’ll open up a pop-up box.

2. Fill Out Your Details

Within that pop-up box, you’ll have three pages of information to fill out.

The info required consists of your email address, postal address, phone number, and a few other bits. You’ll also have to create a username and a password, and then confirm your email address by following the link sent out to it.

3. Get That Welcome Bonus

Now it’s time to place your deposit and get the ball rolling with that epic 320% pokies welcome bonus. Head to the banking section in the top left and pick a welcome bonus, then just place between $10 and $30.

Don’t miss the opportunity to add the code REDCOIN as you place your deposit or you won’t be able to get the bonus.

Suggested Reading: Best real money casinos in Canada

Ready to Explore the Top Real Money Casino Sites in Australia?

We’ve crossed the finish line, and it’s time for a quick recap.

We recommend that any Australian players check out Red Dog Casino, our top pick overall. It’s got everything you need: loads of great games, fantastic support, and a whopping bonus, to name just a few of the pros here.

But the rest of our top five came very close – they’re the best online casinos in Australia, after all. There’s something in there for everyone, and we’re sure and it ultimately comes down to your own preferences.

So, what is the perfect real money casino for you? Above all, we hope you have fun, and would like to remind you to please gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER:

Gambling is extremely risky. Bet at your own risk. Don’t spend funds you can’t afford to lose. Readers are solely responsible for their decision on whether to gamble or not. Firstpost is not responsible for any consequences that may arise as a result of one’s decisions and gambling habits.

Gambling for underage players is illegal. This guide is intended for entertainment and informational purposes only, we take no responsibility for the loss of funds made on any of these sites.

This article is Australian-centric only. Some casino sites may not be accessible where you’re located. Always check local rules and policies in your region before signing up in any online casino.

If you believe you may have a gambling problem, reach out to www.gamblinghelponline.org.au or call 1800 858 858.

This is a Partnered Post.