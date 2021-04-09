Kemi Alabi wins Academy of American Poets First Book Award for latest poetry collection, Against Heaven
Alabi will receive US$ 5,000 and a six-week, all-expenses-paid residency at the Civitella Ranieri Center in Umbria, Italy.
A Chicago-based writer and activist has received the First Book Award from the Academy of American Poets. Kemi Alabi’s Against Heaven is scheduled for publication in Spring 2022.
Alabi, chosen for the honour by the acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine, will receive US$ 5,000 and a six-week, all-expenses-paid residency at the Civitella Ranieri Center in Umbria, Italy. The academy will also purchase and distribute thousands of copies of Against Heaven.
Rankine said in a statement on Thursday that Against Heaven was a virtuosic and multi-layered exploration of “black queer subjectivity.”
“At once sonic and disruptive, these poems pull together everything in a world where nothing is sacred,” she said. “In this energetic and brilliant debut, the thrust of the lyric dislodges all that is stuck and stagnant, creating new possibilities for utterance.”
Alabi is the cultural strategy director of Forward Together, which helps communities combat marginalization based “on race, sexuality, and gender.” Previous winners of the First Book Award, established in 1975, include Nicole Cooley and Jenny Xie.
also read
Unique cohabitation of humans and wildlife in Bera, Rajasthan, is brought into stunning focus in a new book
Wildlife enthusiast Sundeep Bhutoria's book, The Bera Bond, evocatively captures the relationship between locals and leopards in Bera, Rajasthan.
Hunter Biden’s memoir 'Beautiful Things' is equal parts family saga, grief narrative and addict’s howl
President Joe Biden’s son opens up about crack addiction, his romantic relationship with his sister-in-law and the new love that halted his cycle of despair.
Row over European translators of Amanda Gorman's poem highlights lack of racial diversity in literary translation world
Should a white writer translate a Black poet’s work? A debate in Europe has exposed the lack of diversity in the world of literary translation.