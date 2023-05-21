From Goethe to Ghalib: The Weimar-Delhi connection

There is an undeniable connection between the cities of Weimar and Delhi, both of which have been associated with literary legends that have left an indelible mark on the cultural consciousness of their respective countries. In Weimar, the towering figure of Johann Wolfgang von Goethe looms large, while in Delhi, the beloved poet Mirza Beg Asadullah Khan also known as Mirza Ghalib continues to be a source of great inspiration. In the words of the legendary Gulzar Sahab, “The world of Shayari will be divided into two parts before and after Ghalib.” Despite the differences in language and culture, the works of Goethe and Ghalib share a common thread of intellectual depth, emotional richness, and aesthetic beauty.

I was recently presented with an opportunity to experience this connection between Weimar and Delhi first hand when the Goethe-Institut invited me to participate in the Kultursymposium Weimar 2023, held from 10-12 May, alongside artists, critics, cultural managers, and students from all across the globe. The theme of the Kultursymposium this year was ‘Trust,’ with strong emphasis on the need to increase the level of trust between fellow humans, in private and business relationships, trust in political systems, media and science, in legal systems and international agreements, as trust in cultural codes, new technology and currencies, etc.

In addition to lectures and panel discussions, the lineup for the Kultursymposium 2023 included workshops, films, concerts, games, artistic elements, exhibitions, and performances. Personalities from the fields of art and culture, science, politics, media and business from numerous countries were invited. During the event, the participants also were presented with an opportunity to interact with Carola Lentz, the president of the Goethe-Institut.

Now, Weimar is a city of great cultural and historical importance as a cultural hub during the Weimar Classicism movement in the late 18th and 19th centuries. Be it the sweeping park landscapes, open squares, and narrow alleyways, poets’ homes, museums, and palaces, the European cultural history in Weimar is concentrated into the smallest space that has been named World Heritage by the UNESCO, and, needless to say, it is a sight to behold. Great minds such as Friedrich Schiller and Johann Wolfgang von Goethe lived and worked in the city, the famous Bauhaus has its roots in Weimar, and the first German democracy was also founded here. So, as I explored the streets of Weimar, I couldn’t help but feel the presence of Goethe everywhere I went. From the grandiose statue of the man himself in front of the National Theater to the beautiful residence where he spent his final years, Goethe’s influence seemed to permeate the very air.

As a cultural writer and art critic, I couldn’t help but be inspired by the sheer scale of Goethe’s literary output, which includes such masterpieces as ‘Faust’, ‘The Sorrows of Young Werther’, and ‘Wilhelm Meister’s Apprenticeship’. What struck me most about Goethe’s writing was his ability to weave together philosophy, science, and art into a seamless whole, creating works that are both intellectually stimulating and emotionally resonant.

As I delved deeper into Goethe’s world, I couldn’t help but draw parallels to the work of Mirza Ghalib, whose poetry has captivated audiences for over two centuries. While Ghalib wrote in Urdu and Goethe in German, their works share a similar sense of intellectual curiosity and emotional depth. Like Goethe, Ghalib was a polymath who drew on a wide range of sources, from Islamic philosophy to Hindu mythology, to create works that transcended the boundaries of language and culture. His poetry is at once deeply personal and universally resonant, exploring themes of love, loss, and the human condition with a rare combination of wit, wisdom, and beauty.

Born into a Muslim family, Ghalib showed a sense of deep admiration and respect towards Hinduism as a way of life. He saw Hinduism as a rich and ancient spiritual tradition that encapsulated profound philosophical ideas and a diverse array of beliefs and practices. In his poetry, Ghalib often incorporated references to Hindu mythology, Hindu religious symbols, and the lives of Hindu saints and deities. His engagement with Hinduism was not merely a superficial fascination, but a genuine appreciation for the depth and complexity of its traditions.

For Goethe, Christianity was one form of religion like others, and he attributed greater importance to polytheism on account of its creative and artistic tendencies than to any doctrine of monotheism. Goethe had no objection to Christianity itself, but in his Christian friends he often denounced the narrow spirit which would accept no other religions and would condemn as an object of abomination any different attempt at comprehending the divine.

In Weimar, I found myself drawn not only to the literary legacy of Goethe but also to the city’s rich cultural heritage. From the ornate Rococo Hall to the Baroque palace Schloss Belvedere to the late Gothic Herder Church of St Peter and Paul to the haunting austerity of the Buchenwald concentration camp memorial, Weimar is a city that bears witness to both the heights and depths of human history. Not to mention, the Goethe-Institute itself is a hub of cultural exchange, where artists and thinkers from around the world come together to explore the different dimensions of their respective fields.

As I reflect on my experiences in Weimar, I am struck by the profound connections between the literary legacies of Goethe and Ghalib. Despite the distances that separate them, both writers remind us of the power of art to transcend time and space, to unite us in a common humanity. Whether we are wandering the streets of Weimar or the bazaars of Delhi, we can find in their works a sense of wonder, beauty, and meaning that speaks to the very essence of what it truly means to be human.

Just like Goethe’s house in Weimar, Mirza Ghalib’s Haveli in Ballimaran, Chandni Chowk is a living testament to Ghalib’s genius and it also serves as a reminder of the times when the great poet walked through the streets of Old Delhi. And yet efforts haven’t been made to ensure that the dilapidated building is preserved by building a museum like the city of Weimar has done for Goethe. But, it’s still not too late. The onus is on us all to make it happen. And if we need any inspiration, we needn’t look further than Weimar and Goethe.

The author is an Indian critic and journalist who has been covering cinema, art and culture for over ten years. Views are personal.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.