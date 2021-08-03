Delicious alternative to regular tea

This spiced tea contains seven active Ayurvedic ingredients like cinnamon and brahmi. Not only do these come together to produce a tasteful concoction, they also help fight inflammation, kickstart your metabolism, and help with digestion too. The best part is this tea has no additives, preservatives, or chemicals so you can rest assured knowing you’re putting quality ingredients into your body. If you have been wanting to switch to an Ayurvedic tea for a while but resisted because you were skeptical about the taste, we say try this one today.

Benefits of ashwagandha with every cup

The star ingredient of this loose tea is ashwagandha. You get 50 grams of tea in this pack, which is good for about 51 cups. Along with helping your immune system, it is also a good pick for its stress-relieving properties. What’s more, it also helps promote hair health and contains guduchi, tulsi, ginger, and long pepper. All these ingredients come together to enhance the taste and its immunity-boosting properties. As a vegan, organic, and caffeine-free product, pick this up if you need some simple stress-relief.

Hassle-free instant tea

This Amla herbal tea is enriched with ginger and honey. It is soothing if you’re getting through a mild cold or just looking to boost your overall health. The best part is that it comes as an instant tea powder, packaged in sachets. All you need to do is simply stir the contents of the sachet in some hot water and voila - your tea is ready! This tea also contains jaggery, so you may not even have to add sugar to it. Buy this pack of 20 to add to your travel bags today.

Wonderful flavored green tea

Loaded with medicinal properties, giloy is one of the most hailed Ayurvedic ingredients available. This Ayurvedic green tea is formulated using an invigorating mix of eight Ayurvedic herbs including giloy satva, cumin seed, cardamom, and rock salt. Available in 250g packaging, it is packaged in a tin can which helps retain its freshness for long periods and its antioxidant properties. If you’re looking for a refreshing green tea to add to your daily routine, we would recommend you check this out.