For quality and durability

This medical pouch has 3 compartments to store medicines and first aid items. There are 2 mesh compartments fitted with a zipper and the main compartment meant for larger medical items. The first aid kit is made of high-quality polyester material to ensure a long life. The waterproof and scratch-proof design keeps all your stored medical items dry and protected. The medical pouch is well built and compact, enabling you to fit a lot in the amount of space you have. Buy this robust kit for use in all weather conditions.

Helping you respond quicker

This medical first aid pouch is made from 600D Oxford fabric. The fabric is heavy-duty and is very durable with a good degree of thickness. The medical pouch is big enough to hold lotion and ointment, travel-sized bottles for insect bites or accidental cuts and wounds. The first aid pouch is easily identifiable with its bright red colour. The colour red is widely recognized around the globe, to signal an emergency. Buy it for your home or office to help keep your loved ones protected.

The perfect case for emergencies

Made from high-quality plastic, this first aid box is compact and sturdy. It features a transparent lid, through which you can easily identify the medical item you need for quick retrieval. A partition tray divides the medical box into upper and lower halves. The tray can be used to sort your medication, while the lower half can store larger medical items. The hard-plastic box makes it possible to store fragile medical items or items made of glass, like injectable antibiotics and syringes. Buy it to store medical items for critical emergencies.

Convenient and practical option

This medical pouch is water-resistant and lightweight. Mesh pockets fixed to the inside of the pouch grant quick access to medical items or medication you may need. The padded dividers of this medical first aid pouch can be adjusted so you can divide the internal space as required. During an emergency, time and swift response are imperative. A clearly printed medical cross on this pouch identifies it as a first aid kit during a medical emergency. A carrying strap on the pouch allows you to carry it slung on your arm, keeping your hands free for use. Buy it to place in your car for unfortunate roadside accidents.