Ideal for large dog breeds

Formulated for improved oral care in dogs over 25kgs, each treat is large and designed to clean your dog's teeth while it chews away. Keeping your pet's health a priority, it contains low-fat ingredients and has no added sugar. In addition, it features a unique shape that's proven to effectively reduce tartar on teeth by up to 80% and supports healthy gums when used regularly. At one treat a day, this pack of seven should last you a week.

Give your pet the care it deserves with this pack of treats.

A natural way to clean pet teeth

These cheese-based doggy chews are handcrafted to look after your four-legged friend's teeth and gums. Along with the anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric, it also comes loaded with antioxidants and immunity-boosting vitamins. Made from cow and yak milk, they are high in calcium and have a rich flavour which makes them irresistible to dogs. If your pet has allergies, you'll appreciate that these vegetarian treats are free from artificial colouring, preservatives, gluten and grain.

For preservative-free oral care for your pet, choose these treats.

Say goodbye to bad breath

This pet treat features a spiral shape designed to scrape off plaque and tartar. Your dog will enjoy munching on it, thanks to its texture and great taste. It releases a pleasant vanilla-mint flavour when chewed and gives your pet long-lasting fresh breath. You won't have to worry about its composition as it uses a blend of ingredients like peppermint, chlorophyll, parsley, rice flour, and soy, making it easily digestible.

If you're looking for an effective way to control your dog's bad breath, this pack's an excellent choice.

Tartar control for small dogs

Formulated with healthy ingredients, these small-sized pet chews are ideal for dogs under 10kgs. You can have peace of mind knowing your pet is in good hands as its 100% vegetarian formula is GMO-free and low on calories. In addition, each treat has a z-shaped design which helps reach all teeth and keeps them free from tartar buildup. High in taste and extremely chewy, they are also a great way to keep your pet occupied.

To keep your four-legged pal's mouth hygienic and free from tartar, we recommend buying these treats.