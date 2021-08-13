Power of five types of Tulsi

This Ayurvedic product contains Tulsi as it has many different medicinal properties that help lower blood pressure, purify blood, maintain sugar level, treat respiratory disorders etc. These drops are a blend of five different types of Tulsi with antioxidant and antimicrobial qualities. When taken in the suggested quantity regularly, the drops provide relief from cough and cold that most people catch with the change in season or pollution. It is a good buy for those who wish to improve respiratory health with the help of an Ayurvedic immunity booster.

Haldi immunity booster

Turmeric or Haldi is simply a nature’s gift to us as it shields, cures and heals many disorders and problems our body may face. This formulation uses the antioxidant and medicinal properties of turmeric and works towards relieving symptoms of coughs and colds. When consumed regularly, it improves digestion, boosts liver health, and helps maintain healthy skin, hair and joints. Just a drop of this booster in a cup of lukewarm water or milk delivers pleasing results. It’s a good purchase for those looking for multiple benefits with one natural product.

Antiviral & immunomodulatory properties

This immunity booster is safe for all age groups as it boasts a completely natural formulation. It contains concentrated extracts of nine different herbs. A time-tested recipe, each herb in this mixture has powerful properties. Tulsi, haldi, sunth, kali mirch, guduchi, ashwagandha, mulethi, yashtimadhu, and dalchini help not just boost immunity but also with improving brain function. The immunity booster has anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antioxidant properties. You should buy this product for its ability to fight against everyday problems with the help of herbal extracts.

For an organic path to wellness

When an immunity booster is made with a mix of organic herbs, it is always a good sign. This product contains five varieties of tulsi with each having its own benefits. Van Tulsi for mobilizing mucus, Shyam Tulsi to cure insomnia and other varieties to cure cough, cold, throat infections earache as well as sin diseases. Because the product contains a combination of the best herbs, it gives great results when consumed regularly. This immunity booster is totally chemical free which makes it a good buy for those who are in search of organic products.