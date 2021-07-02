Blood glucose monitoring system

This glucose meter is meant for those who want to record accurate blood glucose readings and check which foods cause a spike in their blood sugar. This regular recording will help them make more informed nutritional choices and better manage their blood glucose levels. An attractive aspect of the Dr Morepen BG-03 Gluco One Glucometer Combo is that it uses a small sample size of just .5ul of blood and gives you a reading in 5 seconds flat. Besides, its large display screen is easy to read and can store up to 300 test results with ease.

Powerful features in a compact device

This device is designed to be very simple to use, with just two buttons and a clear display showing reading results in five seconds. It has an in-built and double-check besides the displayed result. All you need to do is match the reading's color code to assure yourself of the accuracy. The other great feature is the 8 seconds re-dose option. If you apply an insufficient amount of blood, the device gives you about 10 seconds to try and re-dose it. If you're looking for a device that's easy for beginners and gives you additional information like a 90-day test average and pre & post-meal markers, this is it.

Hassle-free blood sugar testing

This simple-to-operate tool requires no setup, pressing buttons or coding to begin use. It meets all the latest international standards and offers five years of warranty on system accuracy. The OneTouch Delica Plus lancing device makes sure testing is virtually pain-free. Leading diabetologists recommend this monitoring system. It features an easy-to-understand color-coding that instantly tells patients when their results are high, low or within the recommended range. To give you a reference, it quickly remembers the last glucose test result making it an excellent option for those with regular testing needs.

Fully automatic blood sugar testing kit

If you're new to testing your blood glucose levels, we recommend considering a complete kit that gives you everything you need to begin testing in one go. This one by Dr Trust comes with ten high-quality lancets designed for use with this device. Intelligently designed, it avoids interference from blood oxygen variations and prevents galactose and maltose interference in blood samples. It gives an early warning if your ketones are rising or are out of balance in your blood and has a convenient reminder alarm function. For anyone who needs to set the alarm to take their tests, this device is ideal.